Misty Copeland's Lavish Apartment Filled With Aesthetic Artwork, See Pics Inside

Misty Copeland, who became the first African American woman to be promoted as a principal dancer in ABT (American Ballet Theatre), was recently seen giving a fan a tour of her lavish house. In a video released by Architectural Digest, Misty Copeland was seen giving a sneak peek of her stunning art collection created mostly by black artists. Along with it, the dancer also explained the various textures of her master bedroom, living room and her closet that were inspired to give out ‘serene’ vibes.

Misty Copeland's house tour

The video begins with Misty standing in the living room of her $3.125 million New York City apartment. She explained that it is the first house that the ballerina owns with her husband & lawyer, Olu Evans. Misty stated that the entire house is the creation and sharing of the duo’s interests. From the dressing room to the colourful and spacious open living-dining room, Misty’s house is nothing less than a dream come true.

Shiny & Elegant Living-dining room

As seen in the video, Misty has an attached living & dining room which is aptly separated by colour textures. While the living room has a neutral base with nice brown and black tones. However, their modernised furniture adds pops of colour to their living room. In addition, space is filled with stunning art collection and photographs hanging on the walls.

The spacious living room is separated by the dining room with the tone of white textured walls. An enigmatic chandelier adds elegance to their dining table. A gigantic mirror wall is a visual treat to the eyes. Though the living & dining room are connected but the tones of colours separate them smartly.

Warm Kitchen

Before entering the kitchen, there is a tiny wine cellar built which is completed with a fridge filled with champagne and wine. The kitchen follows the colour scheme of white and gold. It is filled with cabinets and ovens placed aesthetically.

Enviable Closet

In the video, Misty Copeland revealed that her closet is inspired by Mariah Carey. The dressing room is lined with open shelves and closed space with vintage mirror places right in the centre of the wall. The closet displays her enviable shoes and ensemble collection.

