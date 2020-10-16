'Moneyball' Cast: Take A Look At All The Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

Moneyball is a 2011 American film directed by Bennett Miller and written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin. The film is based on a book called Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis. The movie and the book are both about Oakland Athletics baseball team's 2002 season and the effort of the coach to make the team win. Take a look at the cast of Moneyball and also read some interesting trivia related to the characters in the film:

Moneyball cast - Lead characters

Brad Pitt as Billy Beane

Actor Brad Pitt was seen in the lead as the general manager of Oakland Athletics, Billy Beane. His character in the movie is the master planner and leads the team as well. Brad Pitt is a famous actor, producer and also owns a production house. He is a celebrated actor who has been seen in many movies like Ocean's Eleven (2001), Troy (2004), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), World War Z (2013), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Jonah Hill as Peter Brand

Jonah Hill plays the role of Peter Brand, who is a young Yale economics graduate who can guide the team with his knowledge. Jonah Hill is a famous American actor. He has been seen in movies like Superbad (2007), Knocked Up (2007), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Get Him to the Greek (2010), 21 Jump Street (2012), This Is the End (2013), and 22 Jump Street (2014).

Moneyball Cast - Supporting characters

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Art Howe

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is seen as Art Howe in the cast of Moneyball. Art Howie is the opposition team manager in the movie. Phillip has been seen in movies like Scent of a Woman (1992), Twister (1996), Boogie Nights (1997), Happiness (1998), Patch Adams (1998), The Big Lebowski (1998), Magnolia (1999), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Almost Famous (2000), Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and Along Came Polly (2004).

Robin Wright as Sharon

Actor Robin Wright plays the role of Sharon in the film. She is Billy's ex-wife in the film. Robin is a popular actor and has also been seen in the movie Forest Gump.

Chris Pratt as Scott Hatteberg

Chris Pratt is seen as Scott Hatteberg in the movie. Chris has been seen in movies like Wanted (2008), Jennifer's Body (2009), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), Zero Dark Thirty (2013), Delivery Man (2013), and Her (2013). He is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, essaying the role of Star Lord.

Who played Sharon's husband in Moneyball?

Film director Spike Jonze played Sharon's husband in the movie. He played the role of Athletics co-owner Stephen Schott in the film. Peter Brand's character is based on Paul DePodesta, an American football player.

