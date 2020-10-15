Amazing Race 2020 Cast: List Of All Participating Contestants And Their Teams

The Amazing Race is a long-running adventure reality game show that first started all the way back in 2001. The show already has 32 seasons and 362 episodes, along with numerous international spin-offs. Each season has a new set of hosts and contestants. Contestants are usually split into 11 teams of two members each, and these 11 teams then compete against each other in various 'races' that challenge their survival and navigation skills.

Season 32 of The Amazing Race premiered only a day ago on October 14, 2020. This season has a grand prize of US $1 million for the winning team. Here are all the contestants for the 32nd season of The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race 2020 cast

The casting for this season of The Amazing Race started in July of 2018. Cast members were decided upon and filming began all the way back in November of 2018. Unlike the previous season of The Amazing Race, this season has no particular theme when it comes to the casting. Teams from various backgrounds are participating for season 32 and Phil Keoghan is hosting the show. Below is the list of all 22 contestants and their teams.

Team 1- Hung and Chee, a married couple

Team 2- Michelle and Victoria, who are sisters

Team 3- Riley McKibbin and Maddison, Riley is a pro volleyball player while Maddison is his brother

Team 4- Will and James, a couple

Team 5- Jerry Eaves and Frank, father and son duo, Jerry is also a college basketball coach.

Team 6- Leo and Alana, a couple

Team 7- Eswar and Aparna, a brother-sister duo

Team 8- Kaylynn and Haley, sisters

Team 9- Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, former Olympic Hurdlers

Team 10- DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, NFL players

Team 11 (Eliminated in the first episode) - Nathan and Cody, who are best friends

Like previous seasons, this season of The Amazing Race will also have 12 'legs'. Each leg will be a different challenge/race, and each episode will have one elimination. Filming for the next season of The Amazing Race is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

