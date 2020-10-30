Moniece Slaughter And Shaq Broke Up Because He Didn't Like Being Questioned

Television star Moniece Slaughter recently revealed details about her relationship with NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq. In a recent interaction with Domenick Nati on the Instagram live session of The Domenick Nati Radio Show, the Love & Hip Hop star said that Shaq did not like being questioned a lot and things were different for her. She admitted that his inability to stay loyal made things bad for them and rumours added on to it.

Moniece Slaughter on dating Shaq

Moniece Slaughter recently spoke to Domenick Nati about her short-lived relationship with NBA star Shaq and why things did not work well for them. Throwing some light on the issue, she said that she was bothered by the rumours that were afloat on the internet about Shaq’s loyalty and she wanted to clear it out with him. When she tried approaching him to sort things out, things escalated in the wrong direction.

In the social media interaction, Moniece Slaughter said that Shaq broke it off with her because she was asking too many questions. He does not like to be questioned and likes staying unconcerned in most cases. Moniece also said that she is different from him when it comes to solving cases. She said that she does not care who the person is. If she is concerned about something, she will voice her concern and the person has to answer it. That is the only way to work it out.

Moniece Slaughter and Shaq dated between 2011 and 2012, which was a short period but they had fans shipping them from across the globe. The two stars have maintained a good relationship ever since. They have also mentioned in various interviews that they are better off as friends as they have a lot to offer each other. Moniece was previously in news for her on and off relationship with American rapper Lil Fizz who is also the father of her child. In 2019, Moniece had also threatened to sue Lil Fizz for his 2015 music video Good Lotion as she was of the notion that she was not paid enough for it.

