Is Shaq A Police Officer? NBA Legend Shaq's Police Career With Florida Sheriff's Office

While NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is prominently known for his illustrious NBA career, O'Neal has always shown an interest in pursuing a career as an officer of the law. He was named an honorary US Deputy Marshall in 2005 and is also an honorary deputy for the Broward County (Florida) Sheriff's Department.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal admits being scared of playing against NBA legend Michael Jordan

Shaq deputy: Is Shaq a police officer? Shaq police career

In 2005, O'Neal was named an honorary US Deputy Marshall after he attended the Los Angeles County's Reserve Academy so he could work as a reserve officer with the Los Angeles Port Police. After his 2005 trade with Miami Heat, the four-time NBA Champion once helped the authorities by trailing a suspect accused of assaulting a homosexual couple. O'Neal was at South Beach at 3 AM when he saw the man yell homophobic slurs at a couple before throwing a bottle and hitting them. O'Neal followed the man who fled in his car, flagging down an officer who eventually arrested the man.

After this incident, O'Neal became an honorary Miami Beach police officer with a $1 annual salary. "For this incident, I don't want to be credited as an individual who does police work," O'Neal said in his statement. "I want to be credited as a Miami Beach police officer." He has also been a part of a raid in rural Virginia and is sworn as the sheriff's deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia. Last year, he was made an honorary deputy by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal CONFIDENT he & Kobe Bryant would thrash LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Is Shaq a police officer? Shaq deputy tweet announcement by Broward County

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal looks back at alley-oop from Kobe Bryant that defined the Lakers dynasty

Was Shaq a cop in Florida? 2017 statement about 2020 sheriff run

In November 2017, O'Neal revealed that he wanted to run as the Henry County, Georgia Sheriff in 2020. He spoke about it during an interview with Business Insider and laid out his plan to work with a home security technology company 'Ring' so he could raise awareness about protecting a home better during holidays. He then spoke about Henry County and wanting to run for the sheriff's position there as he went to a 'full-fledged' police academy in LA. He wanted to bring back 'community policing' and create a safe environment.

Is Shaq a police officer? Shaq police career where Shaq deputy worked with Bill Gates for safety programs

Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/SfSzGrDA1W — John T. Biggs (@biggspirit) January 4, 2017

Is Shaq a police officer or was Shaq a cop previously?

Over a decade ago, O'Neal teamed up with Bill Gates and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to create online safety programs for underprivileged and disadvantaged children. They also helped spread technology to classrooms. During an interview with WXIA, O'Neal had stated that one should be able to wear many 'hats' so they can run for sheriff. “I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates,” O’Neal told WXIA. “I can go in the ‘hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal net worth, endorsements, salary and relationship with Kobe Bryant: Shaq NBA career

Is Shaq a police officer? Shaq police career as Shaq deputy comes a backup to a pickup game

Shaq helps a woman on Florida highway

On Monday, O'Neal helped a woman who blew her car's tire on Interstate 75. As per reports, O'Neal was on the highway and pulled over to help the woman. He stayed with her till the authorities arrived, and even fist-bumped the deputies before leaving. The Alachua County Sherrif department shared a video of the incident on their Facebook account.

Shaq NBA career with the Lakers and Heat

O'Neal started his NBA career with Orlando Magic before he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers where he won three consecutive NBA championships (2000-2002). He won another NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006 and was also named 2000 NBA MVP. Shaq retired in 2011 and currently works for TNT as an analyst for the NBA.

(Image source: Broward County (Florida) Sheriff's Department Twitter – @browardsheriff)