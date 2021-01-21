'Monster Hunter' Trailer Promises Power-packed Action With Dose Of Humour

American actor Milla Jovovich's movies are loved by the audiences for their action-packed scenes and sci-fi conceptualisation. The actor's upcoming movie Monster Hunter is along similar lines only far more ferocious. The new trailer of the movie was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram. Scroll below to see the new Monster Hunter trailer and how netizens have reacted to it.

New Monster Hunter trailer shred by Taran Adarsh

In the new Monster Hunter trailer shred by Taran Adarsh, Milla Jovovich's character Captain Natalie Artemis had her loyal soldiers come out in the desert to find a lost soldier. On their way on the barren land, they find several structures erupted which they not been there before. Suddenly, a dark storm is seen on the horizon and is nearing a tremendous speed. But before Captain Natalie Artemis and her team can escape, the storm engulfs them and transports them to a 'new world'.

This new world inhabits various ferocious monsters who are huge in size as well. The team finds here a new soldier who had been separated from his team when they were there. The main mission of Captain Artemis is to kill these monsters and get out of the new world alive and safe. The trailer promises a lot of action between the beasts and humans who are armed with heavy ammunition. The fire breathing dragon is the toughest to get to. But whether the team manages to slay it, too, and get home safely is something one will have to watch the movie for.

Netizens have reacted on the uploaded trailer by commenting that they are eager to see the movie. Tony Jaa's humour is something which helps keep the atmosphere light amid the firing and blasts. See their reactions here:

The movie is based on a video game that goes by the same name. Monster Hunter release date in India is announced to be February 5, 2021. Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced that the movie will release in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been released in the United States on December 18, 2020. Monster Hunter cast's performance is being looked forward to in the film. Monster Hunter cast includes Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Clifford "T.I." Harris, Jr, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Josh Helman among others.

Image courtesy- @monsterhuntermovie Instagram

