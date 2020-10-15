Monster Hunter Trailer: Action-sequences Steal The Attention Of The Milla Jovovich Starrer

On October 14, the YouTube handle of Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the two-minute-long trailer of their upcoming film Monster Hunter. The film adaptation of Capcom's best-selling game series will reunite the Resident Evil husband-wife duo of Milla Jovovich and writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson. The Monster Hunter trailer confirmed that the upcoming film will be loosely based on the video game lore.

Monster Hunter Trailer

Coming back to the trailer, it sees Artemis (Jovovich) as the leader of a United Nations military unit that travels through a sandstorm portal to a mysterious world, one that’s populated by monsters. The squad is not used to batte huge beasts. Later, they team up with a man named Hunter (Tony Jaa) to try and take them down. The Monster Hunter trailer is filled with special effects-driven action sequences.

READ | 'Hellboy' Failed Even Before We Began Shooting, Says David Harbour

On the other hand, the star cast of the upcoming Hollywood film will also include a couple of international actors, such as Thai martial artist-actor Tony Jaa, Mexican singer-actor Diego Boneta and Australian actor Josh Helman, to name a few. Although the special effects and action sequences steal the attention, the story of the upcomer seems to be average. Scroll down to watch the Monster Hunter trailer.

READ | Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell And Others To Star In Resident Evil Reboot Film; Details

Meanwhile, the comments section of the YouTube channel is flooded with mixed reaction. The trailer has garnered over 1M views so far with over 4k comments. A viewer wrote, "This is not the kind of movie any monster hunter fan asked for" while another asserted, "the only reason I’ll watch this movie is for the monster designs and that’s it". A section of viewers called the trailer "disappointing".

Monster Hunter's release

Interestingly, along with Rathalos, the movie will feature Diablos and the Palico sidekick, Meowscular Chef. During NYCC 2020, director Anderson said, “Meowscular Chef, who's the Admiral's sidekick, who's a fantastic character, who has this rather flirtatious relationship with Milla, which is really interesting”. The upcomer is slated to hit the theatres in December 2020. In India, Monster Hunter releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

READ | 'Resident Evil Afterlife' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

READ | Resident Evil Stunt Performer Wins Legal Battle Over Set Accident That Left Her In Coma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.