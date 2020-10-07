Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell And Others To Star In Resident Evil Reboot Film; Details

Resident Evil is a popular action-adventure film series. It is based on the video game franchise by Capcom. The movie series ended with six films released in a span of 14-years, with much acclaim from the audiences. A reboot project was under development for quite a long time. Now it is taking shape as the ensemble cast of the reboot movie is revealed.

Resident Evil Reboot Film cast revealed

Deadline reported that Constantin Film has set in motion a new adaptation to Resident Evil franchise. It will be an official origin story adaptation with faithful links to the classic survival horror game, featuring fan favourite characters. The upcoming installment will take place in 1988 showing a fateful night in Raccoon City.

Resident Evil Reboot movie cast has Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner, Crawl) as Claire Redfield with Robbie Amell (Upload, The Babysitter) as Chris Redfield. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will essay the role of Jill Valentine. It also features Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

The reboot is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who previously helmed 47 Meters Down. He said that he really wanted to go back to the original first two games with the reboot project and re-create the “terrifying viscera” experience he had when he first played them. The filmmaker stated that at the same time he wants to tell a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer will return to bankroll Resident Evil reboot on behalf of Constantin, along with James Harris from Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein. Kulzer said that after a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, they felt compelled to return to the year 1998. He mentioned that the movie will explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.

The original six films were written by Paul W. S. Anderson, who also directed the first, fourth and last installments. Milla Jovovich played the lead, Alice, in all the movies that bought in a combined total of $1.2 billion globally. Resident Evil reboot film will be distributed by Screen Gems domestically, Constantin in German territories, Elevation in Canada, Metropolitan in France, and Sony Pictures handling the remaining international markets. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Davis Film’s Victor Hadida will serve as executive producers. The project will be overseen by Alex Westmore and Colin Scully.

