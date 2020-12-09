Mr. Iglesias Cast Features The Fan-favourite Comedian Fluffy & A Range Of Talented Actors

Mr. Iglesias is a renowned series on Netflix which has a huge fan following across the globe. It has been created by Kevin Hench and derives its name from the name of the famous Latin American comedian, Gabriel Iglesias. The plot of this series revolves around the story of a sweet teacher who is planning to train a bunch of misfit students who possess some talent or the other. The show has been receiving critical acclamation for its unique plotline which was well-executed by the team. Here is a look at the cast of Mr. Iglesias that stole the show instantly.

Mr. Iglesias cast with details

1. Gabriel Iglesias as Gabe

Gabriel Iglesias aka Fluffy is seen playing the lead role of Gale Iglesias in the series Mr. Iglesias. He is one of the most successful comedians in the USA and is well-known for his stand-up specials and shows. He has been spotted in films like Magic Mike XXL.

2. Serri Shepherd as the Principal

Serri Shepherd plays the character of principal Maula Madison in this series. She is a celebrated actor from Chicago, who has won multiple awards for her various works. She is renowned for her role in films like One for the Money and Precious.

3. Jacob Vargas as Tony

Jacob Vargas is seen playing the Mr. Iglesias character Tony Ocha. Hee is a much-loved artist with a special talent for breakdancing. He has been spotted in films and shows like Traffic, Heaven is for Real and Sons of Anarchy.

4. Maggie Geha as Abigail

Maggie Geha is seen playing Abigail Spencer in this Netflix original. She is a young artist who has been spotted in a few supporting roles across genres. She has been seen in films like Gotham and Ted 2 amongst others.

5. Cree Cicchino as Marisol

Cree Cicchino plays the role of Marisol Fuentes in Mr. Iglesias. She is another young artist from Queens who has been a part of various shows. Her list includes celebrated pieces like Game Shakers and Henry Danger.

6. Fabrizio Guido as Mikey

Fabrizio Guido plays the character of Mikey Gutierrez in this celebrated show. He is an actor from Los Angeles, who has been seen in some well-known shows and films. He is remembered for his work in War Zone Z and Family, amongst others.

7. Tucker Albrizzi as Walt

Tucker Albrizzi plays the character, Walt, on this show. He is a well-known artist who has been spotted in various shows with high fan-following. The list includes series and movies like The Big Bang Theory and ParaNorman.

8. Gloria Aung as Grace

Gloria Aung plays the character Grace in the Netflix comedy series. She is an actor from California who has left a lasting impact with a few roles. She has been spotted in a number of series and films including Bunk’d, Henry Danger, and Game On!.

9. Richard Gant as Ray

Richard Gant plays the key role of Ray Hayward on the show. He is an artist from San Francisco, who has been seen in multiple critically acclaimed pieces. This includes Norbit and The Big Lebowski amongst others.

10. Oscar Nunez as Carlos

Oscar Nunez is seen playing the character Carlos in the hilarious series. He is a well-known artist who has been seen in a bunch of renowned shows and film. This includes Baywatch, The Office, and The Proposal.

