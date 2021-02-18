Morgan Stewart Of Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills Fame Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

Former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart gave birth to her first child with Jordan McGraw on February 16. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, and announced the news via Instagram on February 17 with a sweet, sentimental message about their newborn daughter. While Morgan Stewart's official Instagram account was made private following the news, the star's sports-wear page shared an image of a very pregnant Morgan with the caption, "Congrats @morganstewart & @jordanmcgraw on welcoming Row Renggli McGraw to the world! Wishing you guys love and joy"

Jordan McGraw, who is the son of Phil McGraw more famously known as Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also shared a post on his Instagram handle with his sweet newborn. In the photo, Jordan can be seen holding his baby girl and looking at her lovingly. Jordan shared the post with the caption, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21" declaring the name of his newborn daughter and the day she was born. Take a look at the post below.

Jordan McGraw's baby girl; fans and friends react

As Jordan McGraw announced the birth of his baby girl, several friends and family took to Instagram to shower the little one with love and blessings. Many celebrities like Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas responded to the news with their congratulations. Jordan's mother and author Robin McGraw also left a couple of heartwarming comments welcoming the little one into their family. Many of Morgan and Jordan's fans also left comments wishing the couple and saying congratulations. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw announced their pregnancy news in August 2020. Jordan shared an Instagram post even then, announcing their pregnancy and also revealing the sex of their child in the video by popping a massive balloon filled with what turned out to be pink confetti revealing it to be a girl. Morgan and Jordan often share Instagram posts with each other showing their love to one another, much to the delight of their fans. Jordan shared a post with his then-pregnant wife just 3 days ago for Valentine's day calling Morgan an amazing woman who he now gets to call his Valentine forever. Take a look below.

