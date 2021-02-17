Shawn Mendes Kisses Girlfriend Camila Cabello's Foot On Their 2nd Valentine's Day Together

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shared a very 'interesting' photo on Valentine’s Day this year. The 22-year-old In My Blood singer took to his Instagram on February 14 and shared a picture of him kissing girlfriend Camila Cabello‘s foot. 'I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello', Shawn wrote in the caption. The 23-year-old Havana singer then reacted to the post, writing in the comments, 'Love u papo'.

Here's the post on Shawn Mendes' Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrate Valentine's Day

Relaxing at Camila's family home in Miami where they have spent the majority of their quarantine, the couple did not shy away from sharing the love they have for each other. On her Instagram handle, Camila shared a photo where she can be seen kissing Shawn. She captioned it with, 'my Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes' (sic).

On Valentine's Day, Shawn Mendes treated Camila like a queen as he cooked her some heart-shaped french toast for breakfast - a simple yet thoughtful gesture. He posted a story with heart emojis as Camila was impressed with his gesture. Take a look here!

Credit: Shawn Mendes Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating story

The pair's longtime friendship turned romantic in the summer of 2019, and they are seemingly in it for a committed relationship as the Wonder singer told Entertainment Tonight in December 2019, that she was 'his person', hinting at an engagement in the future. When asked in the interview whether Camila Cabello was his 'forever' person, Mendes responded, saying "When you know you know". He said that they were really young so he did not want to jump insanely fast but when you find your person, you feel and you know that you found your person.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Shawn described Camila as a 'completely all in or nothing', type of person. He added that her commitment has made him stronger, despite his reservations at the beginning of their relationship. He said that a lot of people are afraid to be 'all in' in their relationships because it would 'hurt a lot more' if that relationship ended. Shawn said that Camila taught him the meaning of a real relationship is to be all in and be present. Shawn added that Camila is 'extremely patient' especially when he's stressed. Even when he becomes angsty, she still texts him 'I love you in spite of his demeanour.

