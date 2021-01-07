Morgan Wallen's Album Leaked By Walmart Ahead Of Its January 8 Release

27-year-old American country singer Morgan Wallen has made a huge name for himself in the last few years. The singer has produced hit songs The Way I Talk, Up-Down, Whiskey Glasses, Chasin' You, More Than My Hometown, etc. However, recently a report in Vulture revealed that ahead of the album's release, a Walmart store in America leaked the singer's upcoming album 2 days ahead of its release. Find out what happened.

Morgan Wallen's leaked songs

Did Walmart leak Morgan Wallen's album?

Morgan Wallen is all set to release a 30-song double album on January 8, 2021. However, ahead of the album's release, many fans have already gotten a head start to listening to Wallen’s new songs without having to purchase the album. Morgan Wallen took to his social media recently to reveal that the store reportedly has leaked Dangerous: The Double Album. In his Instagram video addressing the album leak, Wallen said, “It’s been brought to my attention that some of my music, well my album, has leaked, at some Walmarts around the country”.“Man, I’ve been working on this album for three years. I’ll be damned if I’mma let Walmart do the leaking like that.” At the moment, Wallen’s album Dangerous is only available for preorder on Walmart’s website, but it’s unclear if the album is available in stores.

Morgan Wallen’s leaked music

Wallen also went ahead and promised his fans, “I’m gonna start doing the leaking of the songs myself”. He’s since posted links to the songs Warning, Dangerous, and Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt on his Instagram Story. Despite sharing part of a name, Wallen doesn’t have much allegiance toward Walmart. He said in his Instagram story, “It’s kind of messed up, but I don’t shop at Walmart anyway”. He then said, “I also gave Target two extra songs. So if you’re going to buy my album physically, go to Target, baby.” He also tagged Target as the location when he posted the video to Instagram.

Source: Morgan Wallen (Instagram)

Morgan Wallen’s live SNL performance got cancelled

Morgan Wallen's leaked music is not the first controversy to hit Wallen on this album cycle. In October, a report surfaced on Vulture detailing that Wallen’s Saturday Night Live performance was cancelled due to him partying without a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later appeared on SNL in December 2020. But, like SNL, the leak doesn’t look likely to throw Wallen off course, Dangerous has already become the most pre-saved album in Apple Music history last fall.

