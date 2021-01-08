Morgan Wallen's New Album 'Dangerous' To Release With An Enhanced Experience On Spotify

American songster Morgan Wallen is all set for the release of his upcoming 30-track record titled Dangerous: The Double Album. However, along with Morgan Wallen's new album, the country singer will also drop a new enhanced album experience on Spotify, which will take fans through the creative process that went behind the scenes. The 27-year-old's sophomore studio album will be releasing on January 8, 2021.

When Does Morgan Wallen's new album drop?

To coincide with Dangerous album's release on Friday, the American country singer will also drop the behind the scenes of the upcoming album with an enhanced experience on the music streaming platform Spotify. The BTS will take fans through the creative process of the making of Dangerous: The Double Album. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Morgan shed some light on the same and revealed that Spotify has supported him and his music since day one, so he knew he wanted to partner with the streaming service and do something special with his new project for his fans.

He added saying that creating the enhanced album was the perfect way to take his fans behind the scenes and share what his upcoming album means to him. The 27-year-old concluded by thanking Spotify for making their collaboration happen. Meanwhile, Spotify also shared a trailer on YouTube titled 'Morgan Wallen presents Dangerous, the Enhanced Album', wherein the songster explained why he decided to release Dangerous in 2021 and not 2020. In the trailer, the 7 Summers crooner is heard saying, "I didn't want anything else of mine associated with the year 2020, So we decided to wait until now to do it".

Elaborating about his upcoming album, Wallen stated that Dangerous will show off two sides of his personality, first representing the 'more personal' and 'introspective' side while the second represents the 'more redneck' and 'rowdy' side. He said, "We purposely put the two sides apart" and added saying, "I didn't have that plan when we were writing the album. Putting the songs together, it, fortunately, ended up to be a good split". Meanwhile, the album drops tomorrow at 12 a.m. EST.

