Morgan Wallen's Sister Ashlyne Comes Forward To Defend Him For Using N-word

American singer Morgan Wallen was recently accused of using a racist word. This was first reported by TMZ who released a video of the singer using the word towards his friend during a night out last week. Since the video, he has been dropped by his talent agency named WME. Now, Morgan Wallen's sister Ashlyne Wallen has come forward to defend her brother. She took to her Instagram to share a seven slide post.

Also Read: Morgan Wallen apologises after using the N-word, Country Music Community left upset

Morgan Wallen's sister Ashlyne's note

In the note, she mentioned about the ongoing cancel culture and how it is ruining an individual's ability to learn from their mistake. She also mentioned that she is not going to entertain any drama and will forgive, accept and listen to the mistakes made by her family or friends. She addressed the digital world where people have been spewing hate against others who they don't know personally.

Also Read: Morgan Wallen disqualified from 2021 ACM Awards after he was caught hurling racial slur

She also talked about her brother that she knows her and accepts the fact that what he said was unacceptable. She also said that it didn't come from a place of 'hate or malicious intent'. In the note, she also added that he shouldn't have said it but should be given a chance to correct his mistake. She concluded the note by saying that if one has nothing good to say, they should not say anything. The comment section of the post is filled with positive messages.

(Image credit: Ashlyne Wallen's Instagram post)

Also Read: Morgan Wallen's net worth details will leave you stunned; Here are the details

Morgan Wallen's controversy

The controversy started after TMZ obtained the video of the singer. In the video, he was heard saying, "take care of" this "***** *** ************". He was also heard saying, "Take care of this ***** *** n*****". After the video was out, Morgan apologised and told the publication that he is embarrassed and was sorry for saying the N-word. He further said that there are no excuses for using an inappropriate word and that he sincerely apologise for his actions. The singer is known for songs like More Than My Hometown, Whiskey Glasses, Still Goin Down, and many more. He has been dropped off by Country Radio and he won't be participating in the SNL.

Also Read: What happened to Morgan Wallen on SNL? Here's why the country singer was suspended

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.