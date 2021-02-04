What Happened To Morgan Wallen On SNL? Here's Why The Country Singer Was Suspended

On Wednesday, popular country singer Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to inform his fans in a now-deleted post that he was pulled out of the Saturday Night Live show that was scheduled to broadcast this weekend. In the message, he explained that the reason behind the removal was due to the strict COVID-19 protocols of the show.

What happened to Morgan Wallen on SNL?

Long before the announcement of his debut on SNL surfaced the Internet, the musician was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Amongst his numerous notorious activities that were covered all over the news, one incident that irked up netizens the most was his series of self-made TikTok videos where he was seen partying. In the video, Wallen was seen mingling with a huge crowd without wearing a mask and kissing random fans while at it. The video had earned him plenty of criticism from fans, even making its way to Twitter trends, and was also the deciding factor for his removal from the late-night comedy sketch show.

In his Instagram video, Wallen admitted to have gone wrong and said that he respects the show's decision. He continued that though he's not positive for COVID-19, his actions over the past weekend were shortsighted and has impacted his long-term goals and dreams. On a rather emotional note, the singer concluded that he thinks he has lost himself a bit by searching for joy in all the wrong places. To work on that, he said he might have to take a step back from the spotlight to work on himself.

Last year, Wallen had been arrested for public intoxication and for disorderly conduct at a bar in Nashville. Looking at the matter at hand, many fans have come in support of Wallen's decision of stepping back and have wished him luck for his future endeavours. However, there are many more who are still questioning SNL on why was Morgan Wallen suspended and think it's not a good enough reason to remove him. Regardless, fans need not lose hopes so soon because the singer has mentioned that the creator of SNL Lorne Michaels has assured him that they would try to make up for this lost opportunity sometime in the future.

