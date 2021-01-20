Mortal Kombat 2021 First Look Images Reveal Actors Behind The Popular Characters, See Here

Mortal Kombat 2021 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to get updates about the movie. Fans of the video game and the movie have been eagerly waiting for the Mortal Kombat 2021 trailer and Mortal Kombat 2021 first look. For all the people who are wondering about the Mortal Kombat 2021 movie and its updates. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Mortal Kombat 2021

The makers have not yet released the Mortal Kombat 2021 trailer but it can be expected soon. The makers had released the Mortal Kombat 2021 first look images on social media for the fans. The images have revealed several details about the cast and what the audience can expect from the plot of the movie. According to a report by polygon.com, the movie is being helmed by Simon McQuoid. The movie will be premiering on April 16, 2021.

As a part of Warner Bros plan for the coming year, the movie will be made available to stream on HBO Max alongside its theatrical release. The Mortal Kombat 2021 first look images have given fans a glimpse at the characters from the upcoming movie. The images released to give a first look at the iconic characters of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Jax, Sonya, and Kano. It also marks the debut of new character Cole Young. Here is a look at the images.

Sub Zero Mortal Kombat 2021

The first look images also showed a glimpse of Sub Zero character from the movie. Cole Young is one target of Sub Zero from the movie added the report. The role of Sub Zero in Mortal Kombat 2021 is played by Joe Taslim. The first look image shows Sub Zero plunging a spear into Scorpion's shoulder. Here is a look at the Sub Zero Mortal Kombat 2021.

Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat 2021

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat 2021 will be played by Lewis Tan. But as the first look images have revealed Lewis Tan in the role of Cole Young. The actor behind the character of Johnny Cage is not yet revealed. It seems like fans will have to wait for some time to know who is the actor behind this popular and pivotal character in the movie.

