Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Cast Has Robin Shou, Sandra Hess And Others; See List

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, directed by John R Leonetti, is an American martial arts fantasy drama movie, that released in 1997. The movie is the sequel to the 1995 American martial arts drama Mortal Kombat and is based on the video game series Mortal Kombat by Midway Games. The Mortal Kombat plot revolves around the ruler of Outworld, Shao Kahn, who decides to take the Earthrealm by force after his minions fail in order to win a tenth straight tournament in the 1995 film. Here is all about the cast of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and Mortal Kombat’s characters. Read further ahead to know more about the Mortal Kombat: Annihilation cast.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation cast

Robin Shou as Liu Kang

One of the most important Mortal Kombat: Annihilation characters is Liu Kang, portrayed by Robin Shou. He is a Hong Kong-based actor, martial artist, and stuntman. The actor appeared in over 40 Hong Kong movies before he entered Hollywood in 1994.

Talisa Soto as Princess Kitana

The cast of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation has Talisa Soto has the character of Princess Kitana. The American actor began her career as a model and then entered the Hollywood movie industry. She is best known for playing the character of Lupe Lamora in the 1989 James Bond movie, Licence to Kill.

Brian Thompson as Shao Kahn

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation cast has Brian Thompson as the lead negative character (antagonist) of Shao Kahn. He is a very well-known American actor who began his career by portraying small characters on-screen and went ahead to make a huge name for himself in Hollywood. Brian Thompson is best known for his characters in blockbuster movies like Star Trek, The X-Files, and Kindred: The Embraced.

Sandra Hess as Sonya Blade

The cast of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation has Sandra Hess essaying Sony Blade. She was commanding officer of the United States Special Forces and then joined a specialized U.S. government agency. Hess is a supermodel who has appeared on projects like Beastmaster III: The Eye of Braxus, Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., One Way, Remarkable Power, and others.

Irina Pantaeva as Jade

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation characters has Irina Pantaeva played by Jade. She is a very popular Russian model and actor. She is best known for her characters in movies like As Far As My Feet Will Carry Me, Celebrity, Zoolander, People I Know, and many more.

James Remar as Raiden

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation cast has James Remar in the character of Raiden. The American actor has been in the industry for over three decades and has portrayed some of the great characters on-screen. He is best known for his characters in movies like The Warriors, 48 Hrs, The Cotton Club, Miracle on 34th Street, Sex and the City, and more.

