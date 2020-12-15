Warner Bros. Changes 2021 Release Dates Of 'Mortal Kombat', 'Tom & Jerry' & 'Reminiscence'

With the availability of OTT platforms and theatres steadily reopening worldwide, filmmakers and film studios are looking for better options to release their film projects. Warner Bros. is one of those film studios that has a number of films in their belt which are gearing up for releases. They have now shuffled the release date for three of their films that are now on the verge of getting released- Mortal Kombat, Tom & Jerry and Reminiscence, as reported in Variety. Here is what you need to know about this development.

Warner Bros. moves releases of Mortal Kombat, Tom & Jerry and Reminiscence

There has been quite some hype for the releases of these films on social media and fans of these franchises have been patiently waiting to watch these movies on their screens. While there is good news for those waiting for the Tom & Jerry movie, fans of Mortal Kombat and Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence may not be happy with this recent development. The release of Mortal Kombat has been moved back to April 16, 2021, which was previously scheduled for the coming month of January, on the 15th.

The release for Reminiscence, which is a sci-fi drama film starring Hugh Jackman as a scientist who can relive any memory by using technology, has been completely removed from the studio’s calendar and the release of the film is looking unclear. While fans of these two films may not be pleased with the news, the preponing of the upcoming Tom & Jerry movie seems to have come as a silver lining. The film was previously supposed to be released on March 5, 2021; instead, it has been moved up a week further and will release on February 26, 2021.

All of these three films will stream on HBP Max on the same day of their respective theatrical releases, just like the rest of the films of Warner Bros. that are scheduled to be released in 2021. Some of these films include the highly awaited Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, Dune and many more. It had been previously announced in a promotional trailer that individual releases are ‘subjected to change’; which means more shifts in the release dates may occur for other films.

