Mortal Kombat Movie Character Roster Revealed; Take A Look

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular video games among gamers right since electronic gaming and the demand of video games started to rise. Many people who have played this game would remember the various memorable characters and their names, along with their powers as well. Warner Bros. is now bringing the same visuals and characters in the new and upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Have a look at the various Mortal Kombat Motion Posters that they have shared on social media, along with other details about this highly anticipated film.

Mortal Kombat Motion Posters and release date

Mortal Kombat video game was most known for the different types of characters that one could play with after choosing from the roster. The game had all kinds of characters which all had unique skills and their own set of powers. The decision of bringing this game and its characters to life had come as a rather exciting news for all the fans of this game. The look of the major characters of this game has now been shared to the audience, with strong attempts been made to capture the essence of each and every character in the best way possible.

Sisi Stringer is Mileena. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/TMCNsdzsfg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Tadanobu Asano is Raiden. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/KVp7h5Grfh — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Ludi Lin is Liu Kang. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C1rFsgnsyg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Jessica McNamee is Sonya Blade. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/esN6nGMwme — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Mehcad Brooks is Jax Briggs. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/ulgAuAxfBw — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Lewis Tan is Cole Young. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/PUzHjZm1PL — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

In a series of tweets, the roster of the characters has been shared for the netizens to catch a glimpse. Mileena is one of the popular characters, who will be played by Sisi Stringer. Another famous character is Raiden, with Tadanobu Asano being selected to portray it. Ludi Lin will be seen playing Liu Lang while Jessica McNamee will be playing Sonya Blade, another famous character of the game. Mehcad Brooks has portrayed Jax Briggs and Lewis Tan has played the role of Cole Young.

Josh Lawson is Kano. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C9DSFBtQYe — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Max Huang is Kung Lao. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/dKwIIX2FkH — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Chin Han is Shang Tsung. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/5Bym7XaiQJ — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

The other character that fans will get a chance to witness is Sub-Zero, which has been played by Joe Taslim. Josh Lawson has played the role of Kano and Max Huang has picked up Kung Lao. Lastly, the role of Shang Tsun has been portrayed by Chin Han. It has been revealed that the film will hit the theatres in April 16 and the trailer of this movie is to be released soon.

