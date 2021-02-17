Mortal Kombat Reveals Trailer Date And Twitter Emoji; Sub Zero And Kano Also Introduced

Warner Bros. Pictures have finally announced that the much-anticipated trailer for the Mortal Kombat movie would be released on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for the Mortal Kombat trailer ever since the movie was announced. They have also started rolling out character posters for the highly anticipated film adaptation of the very popular Mortal Kombat game. Read on to know more about the upcoming film.

Mortal Kombat Twitter Emoji

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes: Here's The Forge Recipes List Guide

As of now, Mortal Kombat team has given us a look at the two characters, Sub Zero and Kano, who are going to be part of the upcoming Mortal Kombat film. Along with the much-hyped character reveals, the official Twitter handle for Mortal Kombat has also revealed the official Mortal Combat Twitter Emoji. The emoji is the epic dragon that has been a symbol of the game series since it started. You can take a look at it below along with the Sub Zero poster.

Also Read: How To Unlock Skins In Mortal Kombat: A Detailed Guide On Unlocking Movie Skins

Mortal Kombat 2021 is directed by Simon McQuoid and it's his first full-length feature film. The film is produced by James Wan popular director with films like The Conjuring series and Aquaman under his belt. Mortal Kombat film will feature a famous cast of actors to play the iconic video game character roles. Some of the well-known cast members include Lewis Tan (from the Netflix show Wu Assasins) as protagonist Cole Young, Jessica McNamee(from the Meg) as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (from Bombshell) as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcard Brooks(from Supergirl TV show) as Jax.

Josh Lawson is Kano. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C9DSFBtQYe — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 2021 First Look Images Reveal Actors Behind The Popular Characters, See Here

About Mortal Kombat Film

The film is based on a brand new character called Cole Young. According to the synopsis of the film, Kole Young used to be a really good MMA fighter and had a bright career, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, he's since lost his touch. His life is rough and nothing is going his way. That's where his journey into becoming a superhero will begin, as he discovers the hidden world of Mortal Kombat and learns about his past. Alongside his journey, he will meet iconic Mortal Kombat characters like Raiden and Sub Zero and other characters from the game. The film will be released in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously. Stay tuned for more Mortal Kombat updates.

Also Read: Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Cast Has Robin Shou, Sandra Hess And Others; See List



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.