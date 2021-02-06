Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes: Here's The Forge Recipes List Guide

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry and Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment to it. This franchise has been going on for an extremely long time and has its own individual fan base. Mortal Kombat is an action-heavy combat-based game with brutal moves and gory finishers. The game has developed and evolved a lot over the years and has become very popular amongst modern-day players too. Players want to learn more about the Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes.
Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes
Mortal Kombat 11 has a Forge in the Krypt for the players to use. This Forge is massive and the players can use it to make resourceful items for themselves. Players need to combine specific resources in this forge to get their items. Players can get items like weapons, gear, special key items, consumables, and bonus currencies. The only issue with the Forge is that there are no recipes mentioned to use the Forge and the players need to figure them out themselves.
Mortal Combat 11 Forge Recipes List Guide
Here is a list of all the Forge recipes that players can use to create different items for themselves, check out the Forge Recipes List Guide below:
Key Item Recipes List
- Shinnok’s Amulet = Skeleton Soul + Ensorceled Demon’s Heart + Ensorceled Dragon Eye
Gear Recipes List
- Kuai Liang’s Frosty Arsenal (Sub-Zero) = Kytinn Spittle + Copper Plating
- Noble Kahn’s Lynx Macana (Kotal Kahn) = Splintered Machuathitl + Stabilized Chaos + Outworld Steel
- Kunai of Hisso (Scorpion) = Taven’s Sword + NetherRealm Magma + Necromantic Runestone
- Licensed To Fight (Johnny Cage) = Krypt Spider Silk + Gold Ore + Remnants of a Broken Trophy
- Eager Partner (Kung Lao) = Element of Order + Elder God’s Spark + Ill-Fitting Dull Bladed Hat
- Warrior’s Barbarous Face (Baraka) = Leather Strap + Distilled Tarkatan Rage + Battleworn Helmet
- Shadow Ops No-Serial Pistol (Cassie Cage) = Copper Plating + Brass Revolver + Outworld Steel
- Mistress of Bojutsu (Jade) = Mileena’s Veil + Krypt Spider Silk + Essence of Edenian Magic
- Shackle of Sin (Noob Saibot) = Drahmin’s Mask + Stablized Chaos + Obsidian Shard
- Intimidator (Shao Kahn) = Dragon King Heart + NetherRealm Magna + Meteorite Dust
- Outworld Warrior Extract (Skarlet) = Empty Shattered Vial + Coagulated Vampire Blood + Ground Bone Dust
- Maelstrom Bringer (Raiden) = Magically Sealed Amulet + Elder God’s Spark + Bottled Thunder
- Oni Scrotebag (Kollector) = Torn Sack + Tygorr hide + Krypt Spider Silk
- Chaotian Era Chaos (Geras) = Dregs of the Hourglass + Element of Order + Stabilized Chaos
- Wintermeter 9000 (Frost) = Depowered Tekunin Core + Powered Core + Circuitry Bundle
- Left Hot Shottie (Jacqui) = Busted Black Market Gauntlet + Motherboard + Charged Capacitors
- Winds of Destiny (Kitana) = Sindel’s Brush + Essence of Edenian Magic + Serpent Scales
- Pronghorn & White-Tail (Erron Black) = Rusty Antique Pistol + Tygorr Hide + Handful of Flux
- Space Odysseae (Cetrion) = Ageless Ironbark + Elder God’s Spark + Grave Soil
- Rods of Pertinence (Liu Kang) = Zombie Chains + Leather Strips + Element of Order
- Hunter Killer (Sonya) = Antique Training Manual + Circuitry Bundle + Frayed Wiring
- Darkling Weevils (D’Vorah) = Grotesque Mutated Larva + Ground Bone Dust + Zaterran Venom Sac
Consumables Recipes List
- Transmute Koins (5000 Koins) = Gold Ore + Gold Ore + Copper Plating
- Transmute Souls (250 Souls) = Soul Essence + Soul Essence + Necromantic Runestone
- Special Forces Comm = Copper Plating + Power Core
- Ethereal Armor = Element of Order + Essence of Edenian Magic + Copper Plating
- Silver Dragon (Summons Kung Lao) = Bottled Thunder + Obsidian Shard + Outworld Steel
- Tekunin Emergency Receiver (Summons Cyrax) = Frayed Wiring + Carbon Film Resistor + Circuitry Bundle
- Kytinn pheromones (Summons D’vorah) = Coagulated vampire blood + Cordite + Kytinn Spittle
- Special Forces Com (Summons Cassie Cage) = Power Core + Circuitry Bundle + Copper Plating
- Liu Kang’s Headband (Summons Liu Kang) = Dragon Flame + Element Of Order + Copper Plating
