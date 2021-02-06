Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes: Here's The Forge Recipes List Guide

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry and Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment to it. This franchise has been going on for an extremely long time and has its own individual fan base. Mortal Kombat is an action-heavy combat-based game with brutal moves and gory finishers. The game has developed and evolved a lot over the years and has become very popular amongst modern-day players too. Players want to learn more about the Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes.

Mortal Kombat 11 Forge Recipes

Mortal Kombat 11 has a Forge in the Krypt for the players to use. This Forge is massive and the players can use it to make resourceful items for themselves. Players need to combine specific resources in this forge to get their items. Players can get items like weapons, gear, special key items, consumables, and bonus currencies. The only issue with the Forge is that there are no recipes mentioned to use the Forge and the players need to figure them out themselves.

Mortal Combat 11 Forge Recipes List Guide

Here is a list of all the Forge recipes that players can use to create different items for themselves, check out the Forge Recipes List Guide below:

Key Item Recipes List

Shinnok’s Amulet = Skeleton Soul + Ensorceled Demon’s Heart + Ensorceled Dragon Eye

Gear Recipes List

Kuai Liang’s Frosty Arsenal (Sub-Zero) = Kytinn Spittle + Copper Plating

Noble Kahn’s Lynx Macana (Kotal Kahn) = Splintered Machuathitl + Stabilized Chaos + Outworld Steel

Kunai of Hisso (Scorpion) = Taven’s Sword + NetherRealm Magma + Necromantic Runestone

Licensed To Fight (Johnny Cage) = Krypt Spider Silk + Gold Ore + Remnants of a Broken Trophy

Eager Partner (Kung Lao) = Element of Order + Elder God’s Spark + Ill-Fitting Dull Bladed Hat

Warrior’s Barbarous Face (Baraka) = Leather Strap + Distilled Tarkatan Rage + Battleworn Helmet

Shadow Ops No-Serial Pistol (Cassie Cage) = Copper Plating + Brass Revolver + Outworld Steel

Mistress of Bojutsu (Jade) = Mileena’s Veil + Krypt Spider Silk + Essence of Edenian Magic

Shackle of Sin (Noob Saibot) = Drahmin’s Mask + Stablized Chaos + Obsidian Shard

Intimidator (Shao Kahn) = Dragon King Heart + NetherRealm Magna + Meteorite Dust

Outworld Warrior Extract (Skarlet) = Empty Shattered Vial + Coagulated Vampire Blood + Ground Bone Dust

Maelstrom Bringer (Raiden) = Magically Sealed Amulet + Elder God’s Spark + Bottled Thunder

Oni Scrotebag (Kollector) = Torn Sack + Tygorr hide + Krypt Spider Silk

Chaotian Era Chaos (Geras) = Dregs of the Hourglass + Element of Order + Stabilized Chaos

Wintermeter 9000 (Frost) = Depowered Tekunin Core + Powered Core + Circuitry Bundle

Left Hot Shottie (Jacqui) = Busted Black Market Gauntlet + Motherboard + Charged Capacitors

Winds of Destiny (Kitana) = Sindel’s Brush + Essence of Edenian Magic + Serpent Scales

Pronghorn & White-Tail (Erron Black) = Rusty Antique Pistol + Tygorr Hide + Handful of Flux

Space Odysseae (Cetrion) = Ageless Ironbark + Elder God’s Spark + Grave Soil

Rods of Pertinence (Liu Kang) = Zombie Chains + Leather Strips + Element of Order

Hunter Killer (Sonya) = Antique Training Manual + Circuitry Bundle + Frayed Wiring

Darkling Weevils (D’Vorah) = Grotesque Mutated Larva + Ground Bone Dust + Zaterran Venom Sac

Consumables Recipes List

Transmute Koins (5000 Koins) = Gold Ore + Gold Ore + Copper Plating

Transmute Souls (250 Souls) = Soul Essence + Soul Essence + Necromantic Runestone

Special Forces Comm = Copper Plating + Power Core

Ethereal Armor = Element of Order + Essence of Edenian Magic + Copper Plating

Silver Dragon (Summons Kung Lao) = Bottled Thunder + Obsidian Shard + Outworld Steel

Tekunin Emergency Receiver (Summons Cyrax) = Frayed Wiring + Carbon Film Resistor + Circuitry Bundle

Kytinn pheromones (Summons D’vorah) = Coagulated vampire blood + Cordite + Kytinn Spittle

Special Forces Com (Summons Cassie Cage) = Power Core + Circuitry Bundle + Copper Plating

Liu Kang’s Headband (Summons Liu Kang) = Dragon Flame + Element Of Order + Copper Plating

