Movies Like 'Fifty Shades' If You Liked The Romance Film; From 'Love' To 'Addicted' & More

Based on English author EL James’ trilogy, Fifty Shades is a trilogy series consisting of erotic romance drama. Distributed by Universal Studios, it features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. The first film is helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, while James Foley directed the second and third one. The series has been the highest-grossing R-rated franchise to date. If you loved watching the Fifty Shades series, then here’s a list of films you must watch on the online streaming site, Netflix.

Movies like Fifty Shades on Netflix

Newness

Released in 2017, Newness is a romance drama, helmed by Drake Doremus. It features Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who decide to test their devotion for each other by opening up their relationship to sexual encounters with other people. It reminds one of the films like Fifty Shades with its stimulating intimate scenes. Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, the film received mixed reviews from the critics as well as its viewers.

Below Her Mouth

Below Her Mouth is a Canadian erotic romance drama that is helmed by April Mullen and penned by Stephanie Fabrizi. It features Natalie Krill and Erika Linder in the lead roles. The story follows the journey of two women who meet in Toronto and begin their passionate love affair. It garnered mixed reviews for the performances but was appreciated for the fact that it was created by women, for women.

Love

Helmed by Gaspar Noe, Love is an erotic drama art film, which features Karl Glusman and Aomi Muyock in the lead roles. The plot of the film focuses on the life of a student and his girlfriend who try to navigate their past and present love. Filmed in 3D, several scenes show the leads having real intimate moments. The film marks Gaspar’s fourth directorial venture after a gap of five years.

Addicted

Bille Woodruff’s 2014 release, Addicted is an erotic drama thriller flick, featuring Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe, Tyson Beckford, Kat Graham and William Levy. Based on the best-selling novel by Zane with the same title, the film is adapted by Christina Welsh and Ernie Barbarash. The plot revolves around a married CEO and a mother of two, who is sexually addicted to an artist she meets. Her passion for lovemaking also leads her to have an affair with a second man.

Nymphomaniac

Lars von Trier’s 2013 release, Nymphomaniac is yet another erotic art flick that stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stellan Skarsgard, Stacy Martin, Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Jamie Bell, Uma Thurman, Willem Dafoe and Connie Nielsen. The plot revolves around a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac, who recounts her erotic experiences to a bachelor, who later helps her to recover from her past assault. The film is split into three volumes because of its length.

Promo Image Source: A still from Fifty Shades/ Love

