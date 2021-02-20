When Hollywood Star Mathew McConaughey Auditioned For 'Titanic': Watch

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey in a recent interview with another actor Rob Lowe talked about an audition he had given for the epic movie Titanic. The podcast Literally with Rob Lowe was uploaded on February 18. In this podcast, McCaughey also discussed his recently released memoir Greenlights. The actor gave insights into his career.

Excerpts from the Podcast

Matthew McConaughey had a friendly chat with the host Rob Lowe and his co-actor in Contact (1997). During the podcast, Matthew gave details about his journey to Hollywood. This book was released on October 20 and in which told about his famous audition for the Hollywood movie Titanic.

He described, "So I went and read with Kate Winslet and it was not one of the auditions—they filmed it so it was like into screen test time". He further added, "After we left, you know, it was one of those where they, like, followed me and on when we got outside they were like, ‘That went great.' I mean, kind of like hugs. I thought it was going to happen". Though the audition went well he was not chosen for the role despite the misconception among the audience that he turned it down. McConaughey clarified, "For a while, I was saying like, ‘Who was my—I gotta find that agent. They're in trouble," he recalled. "I did not ever get the offer".

Matthew McConaughey in the opening lines of his memoir wrote he is not a regular Hollywood star. He said, "Yes, I tell stories from the past, but I have no interest in nostalgia, sentimentality, or the retirement most memoirs require". "This is not an advice book, either. Although I like preachers, I'm not here to preach and tell you what to do," he added.

McConaughey further explained what this book is about, he added, "This is an approach book. I am here to share stories, insights, and philosophies that can be objectively understood, and if you choose, subjectively adopted, by either changing your reality or changing how you see it". "This is a playbook, based on adventures in my life. Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn't try to be".

