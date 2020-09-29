'Sneakerheads' Cast Has Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor And Others; Know Their Characters

Sneakerheads is a comedy web television series. Created by Jay Longino, it premieres on Netflix, starting from September 25, 2020. The first season consists of six episodes, each having a running time of around 22 to 24 minutes. Sneakerheads actors have received good fame with the show. Here's everything you need to know about them.

Sneakerheads Cast Details

Allen Maldonado as Devin

The character of Devin is portrayed by Allen Maldonado. He is a family man who becomes obsessed with sneakers. Maldonado is an actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur. He is known for his role as Curtis in Black-ish and Bobby in The Last O. G. He has also appeared in movies like The Ugly Truth, The Equalizer, Project Power and more.

Andrew Bachelor as Bobby

The cast of Sneakerheads has Andrew Bachelor essaying Bobby. He talks Devin into a dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks. Bachelor, better known as King Bach, is an actor, internet personality and content creator. He has been seen in films like Fifty Shades of Black, The Babysitter, To All the Boys I’ve Learned Before, Greenland, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and more. His television show appearances include House of Lies, The Mindy Project, Black Jesus, Workaholics and others.

Jearnest Corchado as Nori

Nori is a shoe dealer who comes along to help Devin and Bobby find the pair of mythical kicks. The character is played by Jearnest Corchado. She has previously appeared in shows like The Blacklist, LA 143 and Apple TV+ series Little America. Corchado has been working in the entertainment industry since 2011 and is also a budding filmmaker.

Matthew Josten as Stuey

The character of Stuey is played by Matthew Josten in Sneakerheads. He is involved in a bidding war against Devin and Bobby. The actor has earned praises for his performance in the show.

Sneakerheads cast also includes Yaani King as Christine, Justine Lee as Cole and Aja Evans as Gia. The Office actor Brian Baumgartner was seen in one episode playing Devin’s boss. Even Mark L. Walberg has a cameo appearance in the show.

Sneakerheads plot shows a former kicks lover turned stay-at-home dad, Devin. He finds himself deep in the hole after falling for one of his old buddy, Bobby’s crazy schemes. The odd duo goes on the hunt for the most ambiguous kicks in the game.

