The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jake Gyllenhaal's Movies That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Hollywood News

Jake Gyllenhaal started his career by debuting in the Hollywood movie City Slickers as a child actor. Read more to know about some of his best movies.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is an American actor who started his career by debuting in the Hollywood movie City Slickers as a child actor. He is the son of the famous director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner. Jake Gyllenhall has also been a part of various films like Prisoners, Enemy, Nightcrawler, October Sky, Brokeback Mountain and many more. Let us take a look at some of his best movies.

ALSO READ | Tom Holland Wishes Jake Gyllenhaal On His Birthday, Calls Him #husbandgoals; See Pics Here

Best movies of Jake Gyllenhaal

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhall played the role of an antagonist in the film who's name was Quentin Beck / Mysterio. The role of the superhero, Spider-Man was played by Tom Holland. Apart from this, the film starred Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei in key roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday: Movies Of The Talented Actor That Should Be In Your List

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day After Tomorrow is Jake Gyllenhaal's most widely seen film. Jake played the role of Sam Hall in the movie and was praised for his character. He was also nominated for Best International Actor at Irish Film & Television Awards. The sci-fiction film is about a catastrophic climatic change. The movie also became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2004.

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal Rescues A Dog From Busy NYC Traffic

Source Code

Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of Captain Colter Stevens in the film. Source Code earned $147.3 million worldwide. Jake Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Science Fiction Actor at Scream Awards. The co-stars of the movie also include Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga and Jeffrey Wright in supporting roles.

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal's Birthday: Photos Of The Handsome Actor To Drool Over

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
SAVARKAR ROW: BJP DARES SENA
NO ONE CALLED EX-JK CMS 'ANTI-NATIONAL', DECISION ON THEIR RELEASE BY UT ADMIN: AMIT SHAH
KOHLI'S 10-YEAR TRANSFORMATION
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON