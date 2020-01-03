Jake Gyllenhaal's Movies That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Jake Gyllenhaal is an American actor who started his career by debuting in the Hollywood movie City Slickers as a child actor. He is the son of the famous director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner. Jake Gyllenhall has also been a part of various films like Prisoners, Enemy, Nightcrawler, October Sky, Brokeback Mountain and many more. Let us take a look at some of his best movies.

ALSO READ | Tom Holland Wishes Jake Gyllenhaal On His Birthday, Calls Him #husbandgoals; See Pics Here

Best movies of Jake Gyllenhaal

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhall played the role of an antagonist in the film who's name was Quentin Beck / Mysterio. The role of the superhero, Spider-Man was played by Tom Holland. Apart from this, the film starred Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei in key roles.

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday: Movies Of The Talented Actor That Should Be In Your List

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day After Tomorrow is Jake Gyllenhaal's most widely seen film. Jake played the role of Sam Hall in the movie and was praised for his character. He was also nominated for Best International Actor at Irish Film & Television Awards. The sci-fiction film is about a catastrophic climatic change. The movie also became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2004.

Hey Jake Gyllenhaal, did you know that our podcast is coming out THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW?#ConsiderBeforeConsuming pic.twitter.com/GAQtNr9T2V — FTND (@FightTheNewDrug) July 8, 2019

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal Rescues A Dog From Busy NYC Traffic

Source Code

Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of Captain Colter Stevens in the film. Source Code earned $147.3 million worldwide. Jake Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Science Fiction Actor at Scream Awards. The co-stars of the movie also include Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga and Jeffrey Wright in supporting roles.

Coming up at 11.15pm, Jake Gyllenhaal is stuck in a time-loop in @ManMadeMoon's terrific sci-fi thriller Source Code. pic.twitter.com/cgFq8Gscew — Film4 (@Film4) November 1, 2016

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal's Birthday: Photos Of The Handsome Actor To Drool Over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.