Tom Holland Wishes Jake Gyllenhaal On His Birthday, Calls Him #husbandgoals; See Pics Here

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal were seen together in 2019's Spiderman: Far From Home. It was the last movie in phase 4 of the MCU. Fans loved Jake Gyllenhaal's take on the Marvel comic villain. On December 20, 2019, the MCU villain turned 39 years old and Tom Holland took to his Instagram to wish Jake. Here is how the Spiderman wished his Mysterio and how Mysterio replied to Spiderman.

Tom Holland wishes Jake Gyllenhaal on his 39th birthday

In this post, we can see Tom Holland getting cosy with Spiderman co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. It seems like the picture was clicked when the co-stars were promoting Spiderman: Far From Home in the summer of 2019. Tom Holland captioned the picture “He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals”. Tom also used a hashtag saying #husbandgoals which matches the photo as both look so happy in the picture.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s reply to the post

After Tom Holland posted the picture, Jake Gyllenhall did not waste much time in responding to his co-star. Jake also took to his Instagram and shared the same picture where he thanked Tom by writing “Thanks homie! #husbandgoals Repost from @tomholland2013”. Jake also used the same hashtag, making Tom’s post even more meaningful.

