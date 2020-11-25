How To Download Netflix Shows And Movies? Watch Your Favourite Series Wherever You Are

Netflix is a popular streaming platform with tons of original movies, series, and shows to keep people company during the lockdown. However, there might be times when someone does not have access to wifi or mobile data to be able to stream such content. Most streaming services, including Netflix, have the option to download most of the content for offline viewing. Whether Windows or Android, find out how to download Netflix shows to enjoy them offline.

How to Download Netflix Shows On Android

First, make sure you have the latest version of the Netflix app installed on your device; each update adds new titles and features that make navigation easy for users. To run the app as per Netflix, Android devices need to have at least Android 4.4.2 or above, check your Android version and update it if necessary. For iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch iOS 9 is the minimum, the latest version released as of now is iOS 14.2.1. The process is similar if not the same on iOS devices, so follow these steps to watch your favourite shows offline without any buffering.

Open the Netflix app on your device and tap the menu (three horizontal lines on the top right side).

Select available for download to view shows that support offline viewing.

Select the show, and there will be a download option(downward facing arrow) next to the share option.

Not all shows can be downloaded because Netflix may only have a streaming license for some of them.

Tap My Downloads to view and delete the offline shows.

Download Netflix Shows On Windows

To download Netflix movies and shows on PC, navigate to Microsoft Stores and download the official Netflix app from there because Netflix doesn’t support offline viewing on the browser. After installing, sign up, or log in, let it automatically update.

Go to the menu and choose the video quality under Downloads depending on your Netflix plan.

Now, all that is left to do is find shows that support offline viewing, then tap the download button below its page.

Netflix Download on Amazon Fire Devices

As a minimum requirement, Amazon Fire tablets need to be running Fire OS 4.0 or later to support Netflix in your region. Download Netflix from the Amazon app store and follow the same steps as with the Android or iOS device to download Netflix shows. But in the case of Amazon Fire TV, you need to have an internet connection to watch Netflix as there is no offline video support.

To install Netflix on Fire TV, go to the home screen and select Apps > Store and type Netflix into the search bar.

Select the Netflix app and install it.

Open the app and enter your Netflix email address and password to sign in or get a new account.

Now you can watch Netflix on an Amazon Fire TV with an internet connection.

