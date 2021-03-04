'Moxie' Casts Hadley Robinson, Patrick Schwarzenegger And Others; See Full List

The American Comedy-drama movie Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler was released on the 3rh of March 2021 on Netflix. The plot of the movie revolves around a 16-year-old girl who sparks a revolution in her school after getting inspired by her mother's rebellious past. The cast of Moxie includes an ensemble of talented young actors such as Hadley Robinson who plays the lead role in the movie along with Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Nico Hiraga.

Upon the release of the coming-of-age movie, the film received mixed reviews and an average rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though still early to predict the performance of the movie, the trailer had definitely aroused the interests of the young audiences with its fresh storyline and the cast of Moxie. Take a look at the list of Moxie cast with their real names and the characters they played.

Moxie characters and cast

Hadley Robinson

Hadley Robinson plays the character of Vivian Carter who is the main lead of the movie. Vivian Carter, a 16-year-old schoolgirl gets tired of the sexism and status quo in her school and decides to bring about a change. She gets inspired by her mother's rebellious youth and publishes a zine, which initiates a chain of events that lead to a revolution. Hadley Robinson is known for her roles in Little Women and I'm Thinking Of Ending Things.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

The 27-year-old actor plays the role of Mitchell Wilson who is the villain of Vivian's life. Mitchell is the teen jock who harasses and bullies other students. Patrick Schwarzenegger will be portraying a negative for the first time after his last role in Daniel Isn't Real in 2019.

Lauren Tsai

The 22-year-old Japanese actor plays the role of Claudia in the coming-of-age movie, Moxie. Claudia is Vivian's best friend who plays an important part in Vivian's actions and decisions. Moxie will be Lauren Tsai's first feature film after her career in the Japanese film industry.

Nico Hiraga

Nico Hiraga is a 23-year-old actor who plays the role of Seth Acosta in Netflix's new movie, Moxie. Seth Acosta is a gentle and sweet skater boy who takes Vivian on a date in the movie. Portraying the positive character in the movie, Nico played a similar role in his previous movie Booksmart.

Josephine Langford

The After actress Josephine Langford plays the role of Emma Cunningham in Moxie. Emma is the typical popular cheerleader of the school who later joins Vivian's zine. Josephine was seen in previous roles in movies like Wish Upon, the TV show Wolf Creek and her most popular movie, the After series.

