'Mr Mayor' Cast: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Characters From The Sitcom

The Mr Mayor cast sitcom is all set to air in January of 2021 and the trailer of the show has been creating a tremendous buzz. The actors in the show too have a huge fan following due to which their fans are eager to watch them on the show. Mr Mayor is a story about a wealthy businessman who decides to run for Mayor. Since he is new in the political spectrum, he tries hard to keep up with things around him while also balancing a love-hate relationship with his daughter. The show promises a hilarious series of events and will be available exclusively on Hulu. Here is a look at the primary cast of Mr Mayor that will be seen throughout the shows run.

Mr Mayor Characters

Also Read | 'Christmas By Starlight' Cast: List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play

Ted Danson as Mayor Bremer

Ted Danson plays the role of the wealthy businessman who is running for the Los Angeles Mayor. Since he is new to the whole political spectrum he tries to mend things with his staff and party members. However, things don’t seem to go according to plan for the future Mayor. It is also left up to him to make amends and reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Also Read | 'Vegas Vacation' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 1997 Comedy

Bobby Moynihan as Jayden

Bobby joined the cast of Mr Mayor a bit later in 2019 according to Deadline. The purpose and backstory of his character on the show is yet unknown as the show hasn’t been aired just yet. However, fans of the actor are eager to watch his performance on the show.

Also Read | 'The Hills' Cast: See TV Personalities Around Whose Lives The Show Revolved

Holly Hunter as Arpi

Holly Hunter has featured in a number of significant films over the course of time. She will be soon seen in the Mr Mayor cast as well. Her role too remains to be seen upon the release of the series on Hulu. As per the teaser realised, however, her role looks promising and fans of the actor look forward to seeing her in the sitcom.

Also Read | 'Hero No 1' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Bollywood Cult Favorite Comedy

Vella Lovell as Mikaela

Vella Lovell has been a part of a couple of series in the past and thus has garnered a huge fan base. In the upcoming series, she will be playing a pivotal role in the series. After a bunch of hit performances, fans of Vella Lovell look forward to watching her on Mr Mayor.

Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer

Kyla Kenedy has appeared in the trailer of the show and fans were quick to notice her. She will most likely play the daughter of the Mayor on the show. Fans of the actor are eager to watch her in the new show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.