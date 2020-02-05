Disney Shuts Down Rumours About 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

Recently, rumours about actor Rick Moranis returning for Honey, I Shrunk The Kids started surfacing on the internet. The reboot is all set to go on floors next year to premiere on Disney+. The streaming platform is reportedly developing a number of reboot shows due to the success of their live-action remake properties. Now, Disney has reportedly rubbished the rumours of actor Rick Moranis returning to the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids franchise reboot.

Disney shuts down the rumour about Rick Moranis joining the cast of Honey, I shrunk The Kids reboot

As per reports, actor Rick Moranis has not quit working as an actor but has instead become very picky with the roles he takes up. Rumours were suggesting that the actor was actually in talks with Disney to reprise his character of Wayne Szalinsky. A leading entertainment portal from the USA reached out to Disney to address the rumours. Disney officials reportedly denied the development about a Honey, I Shrunk The Kids reboot. The officials also stated that no talks with Rick Moranis had actually taken place.

It was reported last year that a Honey, I Shrunk The Kids reboot was under development at Disney+. Josh Gad was rumoured to play the grown-up version of Rick Moranis' character's son from the original trilogy. Rick Moranis back in 2016 had denied featuring in a cameo for Ghostbusters reboot and he also won't be appearing with his previous cast members in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Rick Moranis was vocal about not being interested to feature in a cameo scene for a film he featured 20 plus years ago. Meanwhile, Disney has been working to revive older IPs on Disney+ including a Home Alone reboot all set to hit production soon.

Image courtesy - Disney studios Instagram

