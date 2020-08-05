Mulan To Make A Direct-to-digital Release On Disney+, But At A Cost

The 2020 action drama film, Mulan will reportedly now release on Disney+. The Mulan release date is September 4, 2020. However, unlike other content on the platform, this movie will be chargeable. Subscribers will have to pay an additional 29.99 dollars along with their subscription pack in order to watch this movie.

The movie was initially set to make a theatrical release on March 27, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mulan will now feature on Disney +. If Mulan would make a worldwide theatrical release, it would become one of the first major films to feature in theatres after Warner Bros’ Tenet. However, this movie will be theatrically released in those areas who do not have access to the streaming platform.

During the company’s earnings call, Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney said that the company found alternative ways to release the film to meet consumer needs during the ‘unpredictable period’. Further, he described Mulan as an exceptional ‘family-friendly film’. Further, he said that they saw the opportunity to bring the ‘incredible film’ to a broad audience who were unable to visit movie theatres. According to a report by Indian Express, the executives of Disney, Alan Horn and Alan Bergman gave a joint statement wherein they said that Mulan belonged to the ‘world-stage’ and ‘big-screen’ where the audiences could enjoy the film. Further, they also said that the film was everything a cinematic experience should be.

About the film

Mulan is based on Chinese folklore titled The Ballad of Mulan. Further, it is also an adaptation of the 1998 Disney animated film, Mulan. The 2020 action drama film is directed by the North Country director, Niki Caro. The film stars the Chinese-American actress, Liu Yifei in the lead role. Further, the Mulan cast also includes actors like Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li. This film will be produced by Chris Bender, Tendo Nagenda, Jason T. Reed, and Jake Weiner under the Walt Disney Pictures banner.

The lead actor of Mulan, Liu Yifei has actively been promoting the film on her Instagram account. As of now, the Chinese-American actress enjoys about 457K followers on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. You can check out some of the Mulan posts shared by Liu Yifei here:

