Rom-coms To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar To Beat The Monsoon-blues

The monsoon season has arrived in full swing and it has been pouring crazy since days. With the pandemic going on, we are unable to go out and enjoy ourselves in the rain. However, this can be the perfect time to unwind and relax in the cosy weather by watching your favourite shows and movies. From rom-coms to light-hearted comedy movies, here's a list of some feel-good movies you could watch.

Hindi

Chhichhore

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, Chhichhore is a film, divided by time, united by a tragic incident. In a bittersweet reunion, with a premise of seven middle-aged friends who take a walk down the memory lane to their college days when they were tagged as "losers". The film released in 2019, and was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and made an est collection of ₹215 crores at the Box Office.

Bala

Balmukund Shukla's pride lies in his hair, but premature baldness robs him off more than just his looks. With his love at stake, Bala struggles for a happy ending in his love story. Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam



2 States

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, the film 2 states stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film follows the love story of a North India, Punjabi boy and a South Indian girl, who meet at the IIM campus and fall in love. The film explores their struggles to be together despite their family's difference.

Marathi:

Coffee Ani Barach Kahi

Directed by Prakash Kunte, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi is a romantic drama. With absolutely polar beliefs about love, when Jaai and Nishad meet, they make an unlikely pair. The film stars Vaibhav Tatwawdi and Prarthana Behere in the lead roles.

Online Binline

Online Binline is another Marathi comedy-drama you could watch in this season, directed by Kedar Prabhakar Gaekwad. Based on the concept of internet addiction, the film stars Siddharth Chandekar, Rutuja Shinde and Hemant Dhome and follows the story of two best friends who fall in love with the same girl while chatting with her on the social media.

Yuntum

Starring Sayaji Shinde, Aishwarya Patil, Rushikesh Zagade, Apoorva Shelgoankar and Vaibhav Kadam, Yuntum follows the story of Meera and Ranga. Madly in love with his classmate Meera, musically-gifted Ranga agrees to fulfil her ambitious request.

Tamil

O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a couple who choose a live-in relationship over marriage. They go through a roller coaster of emotions and the loving relationship of an older couple adds a twist in their story.

Comali

Comali stars Jayram Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal along with Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu. It explores the story of Ravi and just as his life seems to look beautiful for him he meets with an accident and falls into a coma. Things take a comical turn when he wakes up after 16 years, with sepia-tinted memories of the past.



