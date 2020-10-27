My Christmas Prince Cast Has Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander And Others

My Christmas Prince is a romantic comedy-drama film. Released as a TV movie on Lifetime in 2017, it is directed by Sam Irvin. The story is penned by Jeffrey Schenck, Peter Sullivan and Hanz Wasserburger. It received mix reviews from the audiences.

My Christmas Prince Cast

Alexis Knapp as Samantha Logan

The cast of My Christmas Prince has Alexis Knapp portraying Samantha Logan. She is a teacher by profession who discovers that her boyfriend, Alex, is a prince. Knapp is known for playing Stacie Conrad in the Pitch Perfect film series. She has appeared in movies like Couples Retreat, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Project X and more.

Callum Alexander as Prince Alexander

My Christmas Prince cast has Callum Alexander essaying the role of Prince Alexander Theodore William Hendricks. He is the crown prince of Madelvia over the holiday break. Callum is a British entrepreneur and has only appeared in this film.

Parker Stevenson as Jim Logan

My Christmas Prince characters has Jim Logan, played by Parker Stevenson. He is the father of Samantha. Stevenson’s acting work includes Baywatch, American Confederate, The Perfect Daughter, Hidden Truth, The War Riders, Perfect Disguise, Loaded, Batman Beyond, Legion, Not of This Earth and others.

Charles Shaughnessy as King Frederick

Charles Shaughnessy appeared as King Frederick in My Christmas Prince cast. He is the ruler of Madelvia and father of Alexandra. Shaughnessy’s has worked in projects such as The Magicians, Harry & Megan: Becoming Royal, Moder Family, Danger One, Days of Our Lives, A Midsummer’s Hawaiian Dream, Audrey, and more.

Who plays Felicia in My Christmas Prince?

The cast of My Christmas Prince has Marina Sirtis portraying Felicia Holst. The actor is one of the well-known Star Trek alums. She played Counsellor Deanna Troi in the Star Trek film series. Sirtis has been seen in movies like Spectres, Clash, Game of Life, The Grudge 3, A Dark Reflection and more.

Who plays the mother in My Christmas Prince?

The My Christmas Prince characters has Samantha’s mother essayed by Pamela Sue Martin. She played Sandra Logan in the movie. Sue Martin has appeared in projects like Supernatural, The L Word, That ‘70s Show, A Cry in the Wild, and more.

My Christmas Prince cast has Jane Carr depicting Queen Helena. She is the mother of prince Alexandar and wife of King Fredrick. The actor is seen in series like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Living Biblically, Better Things, Idiotsitter, How I Met Your Mother and others.

