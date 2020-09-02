'Paris, Wine And Romance' Cast Has Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte And Other Noted Names

Paris, Wine and Romance is a 2019 released romantic film directed by Alex Zamm. The film shows a female owner of her family’s Oregon winery who takes a big leap and enters a prestigious wine competition situated in Paris. She meets her biggest competitor there from one of the world’s most renowned winemaking families. Read to know about Paris Wine and Romance cast here-

Paris, Wine and Romance cast and their characters

Jen Lilley as Isabella

Jen Lilley portrays main lead Isabella in Paris, Wine and Romance. She is the owner of her family’s Oregon winery. The actor was seen in a supporting role in the 2011 film The Artist. She has appeared in popular shows like Hannah Montana, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, Grey’s Anatomy and others.

Dan Jeannotte as Jacques

Paris, Wine and Romance features Dan Jeannotte essaying the lead character, Jacques. He is from one of the world’s foremost winemaking families and a competitor of Isabella. The actor has appeared in a couple of movies like Death Race and Red 2. He has prominently work in television series such as Sophie, Beauty and the Beast, Dark Matter, Fargo and more.

Roxanne McKee as Lacey

Lacey is played by Roxanne McKee in Paris, Wine and Romance film. She has starred in movies including Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines, Vendetta, The Legend of Hercules and more. The actor features in popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones as Doreah. McKee’s work also includes Hollyoaks, Dominion and Strike Back: Retribution.

Michael D. Xavier as Maurice

English actor and singer Michael D. Xavier portrayed the character of Maurice. His work in movies are Never Let Go, short film Gnomeland, and Walt Disney Pictures’ Muppets Most Wanted. Xavier has extensively worked in theatre playing numerous roles in different productions.

Lolita Davidovich as Margot

Lolita Davidovich essays the role of Margot in the romantic film. She is best known for her breakthrough title role as Blaze Starr in the 1989 film Blaze, which got her Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination. Davidovich has appeared in films likes Leap of Faith, Jungle 2 Jungle, Mystery, Alaska, Play It to the Bone and more.

Paris, Wine and Romance cast also includes Greg Canestrari, Pierre Rousselet, Alexandra Guelff, Maxim De Villiers, Charlie Anson, Edward Baker-Duly, Atanas Srebrev and others. The film received good reviews from the audiences. It has a 6.8 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

