Know 'The Boys In The Band' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Film

The Boys in the Band is a Netflix original drama film. Released on September 30, 2020, it has garnered mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Showing the LGBTQ+ culture, the series has the original 1968 Off-Broadway cast in pivotal roles.

'The Boys in the Band' cast details

Jim Parsons as Michael

The character of Michael is portrayed by Jim Parsons. He is a screenwriter by profession and is struggling for overspending along with drinking problem. His apartment is often used as a hangout place for his friends.

Zachary Quinto as Harold

The cast of The Boys in the band has Zachary Quinto essaying Harold. He takes particular pride in his flamboyant appearance. The character seems to be more at peace with his identity. A party host exploits his vulnerability over his Jewish heritage and age.

Matt Bomer as Donald

Matt Bomer played Donald in the Netflix film. He is a house-cleaner in eastern Long Island and has regular sessions with an analyst. Previously, he had a thing with Michael, but the two are now just friends and have a close relationship.

Andrew Rannells as Larry

The Boys in the Band cast has Andrew Rannells depicting Larry. He works as a commercial artist in the show. He is in a two-year-long relationship with Hank, which seems to be falling apart.

Charlie Carver as Cowboy

Cowboy is a young worker who goes on private parties, including Harold’s bash where he is introduced as a birthday gift. He has his own way of looking at the world, which initially comes across as naïve, but has meaning ahead. The Boys in the Band character of Cowboy is essayed by Charlie Carver.

Robin de Jesús as Emory

One of the most vocal members of the group is Emory. Robin de Jesús plays the character. He works as a decorator and often finds himself on the end of abuse due to his Latinx heritage and sexuality.

Brian Hutchinson as Alan

Alan is an old college roommate of Michael. He joins the part unaware of his old buddies’ sexuality. He is a married father and a lawyer in Washington. He is intrigued by what he witnesses at the party and becomes increasingly combative. The character is portrayed by Brian Hutchison.

Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard

Bernand is essayed by Michael Benjamin Washington in The Boys in the Band. He is a librarian and is considered as an honest person. He has to navigate both, the world of his mostly white friends and the Black community of New York.

Tuc Watkins as Hank

The Boys in the Band cast has Tuc Watkins playing Hank. He is a math teacher who left his wife and children to begin a relationship with Larry. However, their relationship is now stumbling, as he does not agree with Larry’s desire of an open relationship.

The Boys is in the Band is directed by Joe Mantello. It is based on the 1968 play of the same name by Mart Crowley. The screenplay of the movie is by Crowly and Ned Martel. The story shows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their buddy's birthday at an apartment. The evening takes a sudden change as uninvited friends join the party.

