'My Fair Lady' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About Them

My Fair Lady is a popular musical drama film that was released in 1964 and directed by George Cukor. The film was adapted from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical that was in turn based on the 1913 stage play Pygmalion. The film went on to become a big hit and received a total of eight academy awards and is still regarded as one of the classics. It also went on to make a great impact in box office collections as well. The cast of My Fair Lady has quite a few popular actors playing prominent roles; let us have a look at some of them.

My Fair Lady cast

Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle

Audrey Hepburn is regarded as one of the most successful Hollywood actors and is arguably the most popular face in the cast of My Fair Lady. Her acting career lasted for more than four decades and has worked in both films and television. Some of them include Monte Carlo Baby, War and Peace, Love in the Afternoon, Love Among Thieves and many more. Her last film was Always, which released in 1989.

Rex Harrison as Professor Henry Higgins

Image courtesy: IMDb

Rex Harrison is yet another famous actor in the My Fair Lady cast. The acting career of Harrison had lasted over five decades, during the course of which he worked in many popular films. Some of them include Cleopatra, The Yellow Rolls-Royce, The Agony and the Ecstasy and many more. His last film was A Time to Die, which released in 1982.

ALSO READ: Vanessa Morgan, Ex-husband Michael Kopech Blessed With A Baby Boy

Stanley Holloway as Alfred P. Doolittle

Image courtesy: IMDb

Stanley Holloway is one of the most experienced actors in this film. He had a long experience working in theatre and eventually made his way into the films. He has starred in many films such as The Girl from Maxim's, Love at Second Sight, Road House and many more.

ALSO READ: 'Smokey And The Bandit' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Cult 1977 Film

Wilfrid Hyde-White as Colonel Hugh Pickering

Image courtesy: IMDb

Wilfrid is yet another stage actor in the My Fair Lady cast who eventually started working in films. His long list of films includes The Third Man, Golden Salamander, No Highway in the Sky, and many more. He has also made several appearances on television.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'The Sweetest Heart' Filmed? Read To Know About The Movie's Filming Locations

ALSO READ: Where To Watch 'Wrong Turn' 2021? Detailed List Of Sites Streaming The Movie Franchise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.