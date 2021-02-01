Where Was 'The Sweetest Heart' Filmed? Read To Know About The Movie's Filming Locations

The America-based television network, Hallmark, produced a movie called The Sweetest Heart almost three years ago. Since the release of the television film, people online have been asking questions about the places where the filming of The Sweetest Heart or the existence of a certain bakery shop that is seen in the film. The netizens, ever since the release of The Sweetest Heart, have been wondering whether or not is it an actual bakery shop, or, is it just another The Sweetest Heart filming location that was constructed for the film? This article will enlist all of the geographical locations (outdoors or indoors) that were used in the movie.

The Sweetest Heart trailer:

Where is The Sweetest Heart filmed?

As per a report on Heavy.com, the filming of The Sweetest Heart was conducted in British Columbia, Canada. Nearly all the scenes of the movie, as per the very same report, were filmed in Langley, a British Columbian city. Langley is said to be a quaint town based in British Columbia that lies directly east of the City of Surrey and adjacent to the Cloverdale area. It is said to be surrounded on the north, east and south by the Township of Langley. A video that sees the makers of the same give a walkthrough of sorts through the very same city can be found below.

The video:

As far as the much-talked-about The Sweetest Heart filming location, namely the bakery, is concerned, it is an actual bakery shop that is based out of Langley. The team that handles the social media of the shop in question, namely the Frosting Cupcakery, shared the news regarding the shop being featured in the Hallmark movie around the time of the film's release through their respective accounts. That post can be found below as well as on Frosting Cupcakery's various social media accounts.

The post:

On the work front, as far as the leads of the film are concerned, as of this writing, Chris McNally, the co-lead actor of the film, was seen as a series regular on Netflix's Altered Carbon. Julie Gonzalo, on the other hand, was seen in a movie called Alex & the List, which released in the same year as The Sweetest Heart. More details regarding the two actors and their future projects will be revealed as and when they are made available to the general public by relevant and official sources.

