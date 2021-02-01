Vanessa Morgan, Ex-husband Michael Kopech Blessed With A Baby Boy

Vanessa Morgan, one of the popular cast members of the Riverdale series, had been in the news for quite a few months as she was enjoying her pregnancy period. Vanessa Morgan’s Instagram is full of her pregnancy moments that kept her fans updated about her well-being. While awaiting the news about the arrival of Vanessa Morgan’s baby, fans recently received the amazing news about the actor. Read further ahead to know more.

According to an article by The Daily Guardian, Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan and American Baseball player Michael Kopech welcomed their first baby. One of the closest sources of the actor stated how Vanessa Morgan had a baby boy while Michael Kopech was there with her and added how thrilled they both were.

Vanessa and Michael got married in January 2020 and later filed for divorce in June 2020. Right after a month post their divorce, Vanessa announced her pregnancy. She then began posting glimpses of her pregnancy period with all her fans on social media. Have a look at some of Vanessa Morgan’s Instagram posts that depicted her pregnancy days.

Vanessa Morgan’s Instagram

The actor posted these dreamy pictures of her flaunting her baby bump wearing a white coloured attire. In the caption, she added how females were the only being chosen by the creator to be the portal between the spiritual realm and the physical realm. She further added how females were the only force on Earth powerful enough to navigate unborn spirits onto the planet.

She added this picture recently on Instagram to announce her maternity leave and mentioned how she was feeling grateful to her showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing her pregnancy into the show. She also stated how she was proud of her body for allowing her to work almost 9 months during her pregnancy.

Vanessa Morgan’s career

Vanessa Morgan’s career front involved a variety of her memorable roles in movies and music videos. She began her acting career with a television film, A Diva’s Christmas Carol, and later on featured in a teen series named Family and gained an appreciation for her role. Some of the other works in Vanessa Morgan’s career involved movies and shows such as The Latest Buzz, Guilty at 17, Pimp, My Babysitter's a Vampire, A.N.T. Farm, Finding Carter, The Shannara Chronicles, Geek Charming and many others.

