My Pillow's Mike Lindell And Jane Krakowski Deny Dating Rumour, Latter Dating Someone Else

Jane Krakowski's relationship with My Pillow's Mike Lindell has been in the news for quite some time now. However, the Alfie actor denied the reports of the rumour of her dating My Pillow's CEO and a vocal Trump supporter, Mike Lindell. Read on to know more about Jane Krakowski's boyfriend and her relationship status.

Also Read | 'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Laverne Cox Reveals 'being In Love Again'; Details Here

Jane Krakowski is not dating My Pillow's Mike Lindell

According to a report by Page Six, the rumour of Jane dating Mike Lindell started spreading after some anonymous sources confirmed it but it is now clear that the two aren't together. It was also reported that the couple has never even met before. Krakowski is allegedly dating architect and designer David Rockwell for several years now. Rockwell designs sets for theatre and films, which is supposedly how the two met.

Also Read | GOT7's Jackson Wang Releases Monochromatic Teaser Of His Upcoming Single 'Alone'

An exclusive source told Page Six that Jane Krakowski has been dating David Rockwell for a couple of years now but secretively. Her friends are speculating that the strange rumour of Jane and Mike Lindell was a game of telephone; maybe somehow Rockwell turned into Lindell and that is how the rumour spread. The source also stated that My Pillow's CEO Mike is absolutely not Jane's type. The Pretty Persuasion actor's representatives told Vanity Fair that she has never met Mr. Lindell and that she is not and has never been in a relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. The representatives added that Jane is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page, and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those. My Pillow's CEO Mike Lindell on the other hand told Vanita Fair that hasn't even heard of Jane Krakowski.

Also Read | GOT7 Jackson's Label Team Wang Establishes Partnership With Sublime Artist Agency

Jane Krakowski's movies

Jane is an American actor and singer, most well-known for her starring role as Jenna Maroney in the NBC satirical comedy series 30 Rock, for which she received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her other notable television roles include Elaine Vassal in the Fox legal comedy-drama series Ally McBeal and Jacqueline White in the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Krakowski regularly performs on stage, winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in the Broadway revival of Nine, as well as receiving Tony Award nominations for Grand Hotel and She Loves Me.

Also Read | WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Opens Up About Her 'Thor' Audition

Image Credits: Mike Lindell Official Instagram Account and janekrakowskifanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.