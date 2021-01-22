GOT7 Jackson's Label Team Wang Establishes Partnership With Sublime Artist Agency

The GOT7 members have left JYP Entertainment on January 19 following the expiration of their contracts with the agency. It was announced that although the team want to continue as a group, they will first explore individual opportunities at various agencies. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that singer Youngje had joined Sublime Artist Agency. Sublime Artist Agency is home to popular celebrities including composer Ren and Geet Kang Ho. Now, it is confirmed that Jackson Wang’s team Wang Label will work on global trade with the same agency. Read ahead to know more.

Sublime Artist Agency’s official statement

Sublime Artist Agency’s official announcement on January 22 confirmed that they will work closely with Team Wang on global trade. Sublime Artists Agency’s official statement read, “We will work together on global business, including Korea and China, as a partner of TEAM WANG, the label personally established and run by Jackson. As both are comprehensive entertainment companies that simultaneously work on entertainment management along with production, advertising agency business, developing new artists, and more, we anticipate collaboration in diverse fields.” They also announced the same on Twitter about the extensive global collaboration in 2021.

Team Wang's official statement

Team Wang's official statement said, “One of our key business partners will be Team Weng and Subtal Artist Agency, engaging in extensive global collaboration in 2021. TEM Wang and Subtal Artist Agency are collaborating in different business functions and music. Doing business in the industry. Producing, producing and managing different artists. Both companies will continue to grow the business together.” They also shared a post about the same on Instagram.

GOT7's Jackson Wang's Twitter post -

After the news, GOT7's Jackson Wang took to Twitter and shared the same. Sharing the news, he said that he always hoped to make everyone proud and he was blessed to have all. He also said that his fans and followers were supporting and giving confidence to a kid like him since day one even when he had nothing.

He said that they would try their best to create unique and special things in 2021. He also said that he had different identities in different fields and wanted to make history. The news went viral in no time and fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

I always hope I can make you all proud

Im so blessed for having you all

Supporting & giving confidence to a kid like me when I had none since day 1.

Will try our best to create unique and special things

2021

Different identities in different fields.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY.#TEAMWANG pic.twitter.com/aF2Gb8dN9G — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) January 22, 2021

