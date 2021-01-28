GOT7's Jackson Wang Releases Monochromatic Teaser Of His Upcoming Single 'Alone'

GOT7's Jackson Wang's label, Team Wang released the first teaser of their upcoming single on Jan 28, Thursday. Titled Alone, the most-awaited track seems to be a heartbreaking song. The star has been teasing his fans by dropping bits of his song on Instagram Stories. Jackson Wang's Alone is all set to be released on Jan 30, Saturday.

On Jan 28, Jackson Wang took to his Instagram handle and shared a story that read as "Team Wang Something special for you". He further added, "Team Wang is officially on YouTube will be amazing to Subscribe and turn on notifications More to announce soon". Along with this note, in the next story, Jackson Wang shared the teaser of his upcoming song, Alone.

Jackson Wang's new song 'Alone' teaser

Jackson Wang's new song is the artist's first solo single for 2021. The singer's last single Should've Let Go was released in December 2020. The successful song also features Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin. In 2020, Jackson Wang's team Wang label also released two more singles, 100 Ways and Pretty Please.

In the other news, GOT7's Jackson Wang recently announced on Twitter that his label, Team Wang will soon work on global business with Sublime Artist Agency. On Jan 22, the star took to his Twitter handle and shared a graphic that read as "Team Wang x Sublime Artist Agency". As mentioned in the tweet, Jackson stated that he always hoped to make his fans proud of him.

He also added that all his fans have been supporting and giving confidence to him. Jackson Wang shared his 2021 plans in this tweet. He promised his fans to get something unique and special for different identities in different fields. He concluded by saying, "let's make history". Take a look at Jackson Wang's tweet.

I always hope I can make you all proud

Im so blessed for having you all

Supporting & giving confidence to a kid like me when I had none since day 1.

Will try our best to create unique and special things

2021

Different identities in different fields.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY.#TEAMWANG pic.twitter.com/aF2Gb8dN9G — Jackson Wang çŽ‹å˜‰çˆ¾ ì™•ìž­ìŠ¨ (@JacksonWang852) January 22, 2021

