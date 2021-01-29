WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Opens Up About Her 'Thor' Audition

Marvel Studios is known to carry forward its projects in utmost secrecy, due to the kind of following it has all over the world. To make sure that no details, big or small, get leaked in the media or otherwise, all kinds of steps are taken by all the members associated with these projects. Kat Dennings, who had made her first Marvel appearance in Thor, has recalled one such experience when she had auditioned for the film. Here is what she said along with other details about her role in the latest Marvel miniseries, WandaVision.

Kat Dennings opens up about her Thor audition

Many fans of Marvel films, especially Thor films, would remember the brief appearance that Kat Dennings had made a decade ago. The actor is now returning in the miniseries WandaVision and in one of the recent podcasts of Keep It, has even talked about her experience in auditioning for Thor. She described the secrecy protocols that were followed during the audition. The actor reportedly had showed up to the address where she was supposed to be auditioning, but a man came in a golf cart and said that he would take her to the real place of the audition.

ALSO READ: WandaVision Episode 3: The Brady Bunch And Other Comic Book Easter Eggs

Kat Dennings felt that experience like it was an “abduction”. She also talked about being led to believe about characters that didn’t even exist. All she knew about the audition that it was for a ‘superhero’ film. She eventually got selected for the role and was then seen playing the character of Darcy Lewis, who worked with the character of Jane Foster, that was played by Natalie Portman. The character of Darcy Lewis has now been brought in WandaVision, in which she has seen her own character development.

ALSO READ: WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Is 'honoured' To Be MCU's Next Black Female Superhero

In WandaVision, Darcy Lewis now holds a doctorate and gets involved in a situation with the character of Wanda Maximoff. Kat Dennings is a rather popular face in the world of television and has worked in several popular TV shows. These include 2 Broke Girls, The Simpsons, American Dad!, Sex and the City, Sesame Street and more. She now works in the show Dollface.

ALSO READ: Wandavision's New Episode Could Answer These 5 Burning Questions

ALSO READ: Who Is Geraldine In 'WandaVision'? How Is She Connected To Monica Rambeau?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.