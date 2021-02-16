Namaste Wahala Soundtrack: Here's A List Of Songs To Add To Your Wedding Playlist

Namaste Wahala is a Nigerian romantic comedy film that attempts to break the barrier between India and Nigeria through a beautiful love story. The movie follows Raj, an Indian investment banker who finds himself falling in love with a Nigerian lady called Didi. Everything seems to be going perfect in their lives until they realise that their conservative parents won't let the union take place. The movie has every bit of the Bollywood touch with its colourful essence and musical drama. The film became an instant hit when it premiered on Netflix. But what became a highlight of Valentine's week is the blockbuster music that went into the movie. Know all about Namaste Wahala soundtrack that everybody seems to be talking about.

Namaste Wahala Soundtrack

Namaste Wahala has its heart in the right place as it amalgamates the two cultures wonderfully with the help of music. The Namaste Wahala soundtrack consists of six songs that include remixes and dance numbers to groove to at a house-party. As per TuneFlix, here is a breakdown of the full song list -

Namaste Wahala – Kelvin Ebuka “Opdate” Otum Nanya Ijeh Let You Go – Dwayne Gamree Can’t Live – Nanya Ijeh Action Film – Jude “M.I.” Abaga Namaste Wahala (Remix) – Kelvin Ebuka “Opdate” Otum Nanya Ijeh Pursuing Happiness – Kelvin Ebuka “Opdate” Otum Nanya Ijeh & Hamisha Daryani Ahuja & Jude “M.I.” Abaga & Mihael “Onyi” Uzoma

While critics had both good and bad things to say about the movie, they admitted to having thoroughly enjoyed the music that captured the Indian essence perfectly. Pursuing Happiness became the most searched song from the list immediately after the movie's premiere, many called it an inspiring song. Let You Go had the couple teleporting to several foreign locations as they broke into dance in the chorus, just like a piece out of a Bollywood movie. The Namaste Wahala song might just become a wedding regular from now on with Punjabi beats backing the Western track. It was the movie's wedding song that captured the troop in their element, dancing to the Indian beats. As of now, only two Namaste Wahala songs have been released online while all the other songs can only be enjoyed through the movie. Check them out -

