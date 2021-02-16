Namaste Wahala: What Is The Bollywood-Nollywood Collaboration All About?

Namaste Wahala is a cross-cultural romantic comedy starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz and directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja in her directorial debut. The lighthearted comedy attempts to break away from borders as it peeks into the lives of Raj and Didi, who love each other despite the cultural clashes. And of course, every love story is incomplete without a villain. Namaste Wahala introduces the villains in the form of both their families who are against the union of the two. Let's attempt to break the barriers as well by scrutinising the deeper meaning of the movie.

Also Read - Who Is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja? Get To Know The Director Of Netflix's 'Namaste Wahala'

Also Read - Netflix Releases That Will Start Streaming On The Platform In February 2021, Check List

Namaste Wahala meaning

The plot of Namaste Wahala stays true to its name. Translated to Hello Trouble, Namaste Wahala takes the decision to invite trouble the moment the man and woman set their eyes on each other. It's love at first sight for Didi and Raj, both of who are oblivious to the repercussions that follow through when the two families meet. The movie takes a sharp turn from the lovey-dovey rosy plot from the first half when the couple moves closer to the wedding bells as they decide to introduce each other to their families.

With glamorous dance numbers and melodious music perfect for montages, the movie takes pride in replicating Bollywood with a Nigerian twist. As for the critics' reviews, the movie gathered a mixed response with many admitting to having liked the music more than the plot. Nevertheless, the movie earned the reputation of being one of the most hyped and highly anticipated film releases in Nigeria.

After all, it was the first major collaboration of the two largest film industries, Bollywood and Nollywood. The movie had a theatrical release on selective screens around Nigeria on December 1, 2021. And it finally made its way into the Netflix library on February 14, 2021, where it was finally open to a global audience. Namaste Wahala has become the talk of the town and earned a crown for the top spot on Netflix top 10 charts ever since.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read - 'Bride-to-be' Dia Mirza Gives Peek Into 'bridal Shower' Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav

Also Read - 'Roohi': Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into Ghost Bride To Scare Rajkummar, Varun In Spooky Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.