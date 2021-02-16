Who Is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja? Get To Know The Director Of Netflix's 'Namaste Wahala'

First time director Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja is winning the fans' hearts with the Netflix film Namaste Wahala. Although it's a Nollywood (Nigerian cinema) film, it definitely takes inspiration from Bollywood and oozes out desi vibes with colourful drama and musical love. In her interview with Lost in Lagos, director Hamisha introduced herself to the world and spoke about what made her want to pursue this film. Let's get to know the director and the movie that's making the headlines.

Who is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja?

The Namaste Wahala director shares her roots with both India and Nigeria as she comes from an Indian household but has been born and brought up in Lagos. After practically touring the world for studies, she decided to move back to Lagos, where she is now settled with her husband and son. It is, indeed, shocking to know that the popular movie is the director's debut movie. But what's even more surprising is that Hamisha didn't start as a filmmaker at all. Hamisha revealed to Lost in Lagos that she was actually a restauranter for a long time before venturing into film making. In fact, she had even founded a successful restaurant called Bistro 7 in Victoria Island before it was recently acquired by the Chocolate City Group. Today, she is a shareholder of Chocolate City Lounge and a motivational speaker alongside rocking it as a movie maker.

When asked what made her bring two film industries and cultures together, the director revealed how she felt lucky to be able to enjoy both the cultures first hand and wanted everybody else to experience the same as well. She also added that Bollywood is a big part of the Nigerian household and is as loved as Nollywood itself. Therefore, she wanted to fuse the two, enjoy the culture clashes and savour the similarities as it makes up for a huge source of entertainment. What's more? Apart from directing, Hamisha will also be seen wearing the actor's cap in Namaste Wahala with her extended cameo role. Take a look at Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja Instagram:

