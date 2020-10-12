'Name That Tune' Host Tom Kennedy Passes Away At The Age Of 93

The host of the popular game show Name That Tune, Tom Kennedy has passed away at the age of 93, on October 7, 2020. The news was shared by his friend Steve Beverly on Facebook yesterday. Take a look at the post.

Tom Kennedy dies at 93

Tom Kennedy, who is popular for hosting over 30 game shows like Name That Tune, Password Plus, You Don’t Say! and Split Second, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was 93 years old and hadn’t been keeping well for the last few months. He was at his home in Oxnard, California at the time of his death. His friend Steve Beverly took to Facebook yesterday as he shared the news with the world.

Tom was born as James Edward Narz in Louisville in Kentucky. He went to the University of Missouri and married his High School sweetheart Betty Gevendon. He got a radio job when he was still in school and spent over 10 years in the radio industry before starting his Hollywood career, following his brother Jack Narz. Then, in 1957, he changed his name and went on to be known as Tom Kennedy. He did this so that the names of the brothers were distinguished, as both of them were games show hosts.

In the due course of his career, Kennedy went on to host over 14 game shows. He hosted the brief radio-program Dr. IQ in 1958. Then he was a part of NBC's The Big Game, which was his first national hosting stint. Further on, he hosted the series You Don’t Say!, Split Second, It’s Your Bet, Name That Tune, Break The Bank, To Say The Least, Whew!, Password Plus, Body Language, and Wordplay. Kennedy also hosted a talk show called The Real Tom Kennedy, which had a short run.

Tom Kennedy has also played minor roles in shows like Cannon, Cybill, Hardcastle and McCormick, That Girl, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, and The Ghost & Mrs Muir. He is survived by his sister Mary, children Linda, James Jr., and Courtney as well as daughter-in-law Linda and granddaughter Abigail.

