Naomi Campbell Blessed With Baby Boy At 53, Says 'it's Never Too Late'

Model Naomi Campbell welcomed her second child recently. The news came as a shock to the followers of the model since she kept her pregnancy a secret. She has now announced the news on a social media post and has also penned a note on embracing motherhood for the second time.

3 things you need to know

Naomi Campbell is a supermodel.

The model is already a mother of a two-year baby girl.

Naomi has become a mother for the second time at the age of 53.

Naomi Campbell introduces her baby on social media

Noami Campbell has become a mother for the second time. The model welcomed a baby boy recently. She took to her Instagram on June 28 to share the news and give a glimpse of both her children.

(Noami Campbell announced the birth of her baby boy with a photo.

Along with the photo, the model also penned a note for her son. In the note she mentioned that her son is ‘surrounded by love’ and is ‘cherished beyond measure’. The model also added in her note, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Naomi Campbell first became a mother at the age of 50

In an Instagram post made in May 2021, the model shared the news of becoming a mother for the first time. She wrote that she is ‘honoured to’ become the mother of the baby girl and that there is no ‘greater love’. She also appeared on the cover of British Vogue with her daughter in 2022 and opened up about becoming a mother at the age of 50. In the interview, she encouraged other women to embrace motherhood, no matter what age.

(Noami Campbell has kept all details of her children away from the public eye.

Since the model has always been discreet about her romantic relationships and had not revealed who the father of her baby is, reports claimed that her daughter was adopted. However, she clarified the same in an interview and asserted that she did not adopt. Noami Campbell has kept her children away from the public eye. She is also reportedly single and not in a romantic relationship currently.