MET Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie, Kate Moss, Kristen Stewart Make Heads Turn

MET Gala 2023 opened its doors for celebrity guests from all walks of life. The latest celebrities to grace the coveted MET carpet are Naomi Campbell, Magot Robbie, Kate Moss and Kristen Stewart. MET Gala is a charity event that witnesses the most iconic fashion moments that become the talk of the town for all year round.

Kate Moss and Lisa Moss make a stylish mother-daughter duo

Kate Moss arrived at the MET Gala red carpet with her 20-years-old daughter, Lisa Moss. The mother-daughter duo posed for the shutterbugs as they made a stylish entrance at the event's red carpet. Kate wore an off-white floor- length gown which she teamed with a powder pink cape attached to her sleeve. She kept her look minimal by accessorising with a choker necklace and matching bracelet.

Naomi Campbell dons a saree for MET Gala

Naomi Campbell arrived at the MET Gala red carpet in a molten pink saree. Naomi Campbell paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by donning a saree from his Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 couture. She teamed her pink saree with a silver blouse. The model added other accents of silver accessories.

Margot Robbie arrives in black corset gown

Margot Robbie stunned the red carpet in an off shoulder black gown. The Barbie fame actress walked the red carpet in a black, sweetheart neckline with corset, waist gown. Her dress is from the Chanel Haute Couture SS 1993 collection.

Kristen Stewart’s high fashion at MET Gala

Kristen Stewart arrived at the MET Gala 2023 in her signature style while paying tribute to her Karl Lagerfeld’s monochromatic look. The Twilight actress turned up in a no-makeup look for the charity ball. She accessorised her look with a black tie and completed the looks with white pump shoes.

About MET Gala 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event of the year. This year the MET ball will take place on May 1. Among the list of attendees are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The theme of the fashion event this year will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, to honour the late German designer.