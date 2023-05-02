Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman's 'pink' Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld

This year, the theme of the Met Gala was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, in the honour of the late German designer who passed away in 2019. While most celebrities adhered to the dress code and honoured Lagerfeld and his fashion legacy, marked by black and white designs, there were some, close to Lagerfeld, who tipped their hats to the late designer by turning up in hues of pink.

Why was this year's Met theme controversial?

Karl Lagerfeld, while famous, was not free of controversies. He once famously said, “Think in pink. But don’t wear it.” The quote came to mind when a lot of celebrities turned in pink hues to a gala that was hosted in the honour of Karl, popular for black and white outfits. This led many to guess whether this was simply a resullt of having a penchant for pink or if it was a subtle dig at Lagerfeld.

The theme of the Met Gala this year has drew a lot of attention. Lagerfeld’s reputation is not free from strain. As per AP reports, the designer was a “self-proclaimed big mouth,” publicly sounding off with fatphobia. He spoke against gay men who want to adopt children, migrants, sexual assault survivors, the #MeToo movement and “ugly” people, without apology.

Splash of pink in an otherwise black and white Met Gala

Met Gala 2023 was a star studded event that rolled out its carpet for celebrities from all walks of life on the first Monday of May. In an attempt to honour Karl Lagerfeld, most celebrities turned up in monochromatic black and white outfits, which was the designer’s favourite. However, in between the monotones, one could spot splashes of pink.

Viola Davis in Valentino pink

Viola Davis attended the Met Gala in a pink Valentino gown. The How To Get Away With Murder actress donned a floor length gown with a pink train. Her strapless gown had a feather-like attachment to the neck. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery.

Viola Davis ready to eat the #MetGala carpet yall be careful pic.twitter.com/fG2ACkRV1K — anne (@boioladavis) May 1, 2023

Cardi B wows in two outfits

While most celebrities made it a point to make a statement with one outfit, Cardi B took it up a notch by changing outfits and making an appearance in two show stopping dresses. The Girls Like You rapper arrived at the Ball in a bejewelled pink gown. The gown was accompanied with a matching oversized tulle headpiece.

Naomi Campbell turns up in pink Chanel saree

Naomi Campbell attended Met Gala 2023 in a powder pink saree. The saree was a part of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 couture designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Naomi Campbell was a good friend of Lagerfled and even though she wore pink, she spoke highly of the late designer at the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman in a pink Karl Lagerfeld gown

Good friend of Karl Lagerfeld and actress Nicole Kidman also attended the event in a light pink outfit. On the red carpet, the Eyes Wide Shut actress said, “I’m wearing a dress that Karl designed for me 20 years ago. I’m very grateful to wear it. He was so much a part of my life as were his whole team.” Kidman wore a pink coloured floor-length gown.

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace also wore a pink outfit to the Met. The designer wore a pink floor length gown. She wore a custom Atelier Versace to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Ball.

About MET Gala

Met Gala is a charity event that takes place every year on the first Monday of May. This year, the fashion forward day was on May 1. Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art the gala is hosted in New York City. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the late German designer's legacy. He passed away in the year 2019. Creative director at Chanel, Karl took the brand to new heights during his time at the luxury label. The guests at the MET honoured him by dressing and styling in his inspired designs. This year’s five hosts included Wintour, as always, along with Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz, recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.