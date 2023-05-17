Last Updated:

Cannes 2023 Unique Fashion Picks: Naomi Campbell's Disco Look To Helen Mirren's Blue Hair

Helen Mirren steals the spotlight with her bold blue hair and an empowering message, while Naomi Campbell exudes supermodel charm in a disco ball gown.

Helen Mirren
Source: AP

Helen Mirren stole the show at the premiere with her daring blue hair and a fan bearing the empowering message #WorthIt.

Naomi Campbell
Source: AP

Naomi Campbell exuded her supermodel aura at the Cannes Film Festival, donning a silver sequin Celine gown that resembled a disco ball, paired with stunning Chopard jewelry and white sunglasses.

Fan BingBing
Source: AP

Fan BingBing made a statement at the Jeanne Du Barry screening, wearing a custom-made strapless ball gown by Christopher Bu and adding an Asian-inspired touch with a leaf in her hair.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Source: @VersaceVenus_/twitter

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a sheer pink hooded gown that showcased her cleavage, adorned with sparkling jewels and complemented by a statement necklace and drop earrings.

Emmanuelle Beart
Source: AP

Emmanuelle Beart opted for a chic and sophisticated look, pairing black flared pants and a white coat with a standout Panama hat, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

