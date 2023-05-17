Cannes 2023 Unique Fashion Picks: Naomi Campbell's Disco Look To Helen Mirren's Blue Hair

Quick links:
Helen Mirren stole the show at the premiere with her daring blue hair and a fan bearing the empowering message #WorthIt.
Naomi Campbell exuded her supermodel aura at the Cannes Film Festival, donning a silver sequin Celine gown that resembled a disco ball, paired with stunning Chopard jewelry and white sunglasses.
Fan BingBing made a statement at the Jeanne Du Barry screening, wearing a custom-made strapless ball gown by Christopher Bu and adding an Asian-inspired touch with a leaf in her hair.
Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a sheer pink hooded gown that showcased her cleavage, adorned with sparkling jewels and complemented by a statement necklace and drop earrings.